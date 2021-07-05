PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fandom Studios Announces That Their New TV Show, “The “Secret Stake Society” (TSSS), is in Pre-Production


Fandom Studios is proud to announce that their new horror, comedy, action TV Show and Robert J. Butler Original programming “The Secret Stake Society” has begun pre-production. A Prologue short film will be shot in mid October to create a Proof of Concept for marketing the series to TV/Streaming services.

It is the story of a young high school girl in 1988 who faces a constant struggle with her mental health and uses dreaming for therapy, but her dreams turn to horror as her classmates turn into Vampires that she has to fight with her best friend.

The professional cast will soon be announced.

The short film will be Directed, Produced, and Penned by Robert J. Butler (“Real. Again. short film festival winner).

“The Secret Stake Society” cast are expected to make several Texas comic convention appearances throughout the summer leading up to their Kickstarter campaign launching in August 2021. Visit us on Facebook/Instagram & Twitter: @TotallyTSSS
Contact Information
Fandom Studios
Robert J. Butler
972-743-8004
Contact
https://www.thesecretstakesociety.com

