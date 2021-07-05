Fandom Studios Announces That Their New TV Show, “The “Secret Stake Society” (TSSS), is in Pre-Production

Fandom Studios is proud to announce that their new horror, comedy, action TV Show and Robert J. Butler Original programming “The Secret Stake Society” has begun pre-production. A Prologue short film will be shot in mid October to create a Proof of Concept for marketing the series to TV/Streaming services.

It is the story of a young high school girl in 1988 who faces a constant struggle with her mental health and uses dreaming for therapy, but her dreams turn to horror as her classmates turn into Vampires that she has to fight with her best friend.



The professional cast will soon be announced.



The short film will be Directed, Produced, and Penned by Robert J. Butler (“Real. Again. short film festival winner).



