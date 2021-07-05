A Little Donnerwetter Books: "School is More Than a Building" - A Timely Picture Book Which Celebrates the Importance of Schools for Children’s Health and Well-Being

An uplifting story for children of primary school age, "School is More Than a Building" paints a much needed positive picture of all of the wonderful things that schools can be: A great school is so much more than a building… it is a place where children feel accepted for who they are. It is a place where kindness and empathy are commonplace. It is a place where children know and feel that people are there for them and that they are safe and loved.

An uplifting story for children of primary school age, School is More Than a Building paints a much needed positive picture of all of the wonderful things that schools can be:

A great school is so much more than a building… it is a place where children feel accepted for who they are. It is a place where kindness and empathy are commonplace. It is a place where children know and feel that people are there for them and that they are safe and loved.



Already an Amazon best-selling new release, School is More Than a Building is being welcomed by teachers, principals, librarians, and parents as a valuable resource for the upcoming school year. As a former art and English teacher who has spent over 20 years in education, Kelley understands just how important schools can be. She explains, “The pandemic made it painfully clear just how sensitive children are to the world around them and how important schools are for many children’s health and well-being. Not only are schools a place where children can have fun, learn, and be creative, for some children, unfortunately, they are also a place of refuge and escape. Schools are a place where all children should feel safe and loved.”



In addition to celebrating schools and everything they do, School is More Than a Building is a great book to generate discussion about the many aspects of school life. At KelleyDonner.com/school-is-more-than-a-building there are free lesson plans, bulletin board ideas, activities and a soon to be released story-time video that can be used on a school wide-level, in the classroom, or in a school library.



Kelley Donner has written several children’s stories including The Day the Lines Changed which was featured in the Washington Post as one of the top ten children’s books about the pandemic (07/2020) and A Very Corona Christmas, an Amazon best-selling new release (10/2020). Kelley received her Masters in Illustration and Book Arts from the Cambridge School of Art at Anglia Ruskin and currently lives with her husband and three boys in the UK.



School is More Than a Building

Published on May 27, 2021from A Little Donnerwetter Books

ISBN 9781955698993 Paperback

ISBN 9781955698009 Hardback



