Forbes Names Phoenix Consulting Group One of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms

Phoenix Consulting Group, a consultancy specializing in building and optimizing collaborative business relationships and partner ecosystems, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms in 2021.





Norma Watenpaugh, CEO of Phoenix Consulting Group, remarked, “We are humbled and honored that our firm has been listed among so many prestigious and exemplary consulting firms. Though we operate in a very specialized niche focused on collaborative business relationships and partner ecosystems, we are proud of the world-class expertise of our consulting associates.”



Forbes partners with market research company, Statista to compile the 2021 list after surveying 7,500 partners and executives of management consulting firms and over 1000 senior executives. The 230 recognized firms were ranked according to the frequency of recommendations they received and ranged across 16 industry sectors and 16 functional sectors including strategy, sustainability, and digital transformation.



About Phoenix Consulting Group, LLC.

Phoenix Consulting Group was founded in 2002 on the vision that companies could achieve accelerated growth through the innovation capacity and virtual economies of partner networks and ecosystems. We believe that organizational transformation to collaborative business models will define competitive advantage in a global economy.



Phoenix Consulting Group draws upon the most current best practices in managing collaborations combined with seasoned, real-world, practical experience. All of our consultants have many years of practical experience in your shoes, being accountable for results. We understand how to implement strategy, processes, policy, and to lead change. We partner closely with you to ensure that our recommendations fit the company culture and recognize there are real world implications to execution.



