Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Cail Grande Group Ranked #50 Among Small RE/MAX Teams

The Cail Grande Group at RE/MAX Alliance Group Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021.

Sarasota, FL, July 05, 2021 --(



Both Sarasota residents since childhood, Tom Cail and Jason Grande bring more than 40 years of combined experience in the Sarasota area real estate market. The Cail Grande Group was recently recognized at the Chairman’s Club level.



The team is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 315-8095.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, July 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Cail Grande Group has been ranked #50 in the United States among small residential teams (two members), according to a recent RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021.Both Sarasota residents since childhood, Tom Cail and Jason Grande bring more than 40 years of combined experience in the Sarasota area real estate market. The Cail Grande Group was recently recognized at the Chairman’s Club level.The team is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 315-8095.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



https://www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group