PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

Brewer Team Ranked #13 in the United States and #23 Worldwide Among Medium RE/MAX Teams


The Brewer Team of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, is Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021

Sarasota, FL, July 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Brewer Team has been ranked #13 in the United States and #23 worldwide among medium residential teams (three to nine members), according to a recent RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021. The team also ranked #45 in the United States for combined residential and commercial sales.

Led by Lee Brewer and Kris Broyles, the Brewer Team has achieved the highest RE/MAX level, the Diamond Club. Brewer is a Sarasota native. Broyles is Broker-Associate and Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE).

The Brewer Team is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 308-3877.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
Contact
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help