Brewer Team Ranked #13 in the United States and #23 Worldwide Among Medium RE/MAX Teams

The Brewer Team of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, is Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021

Led by Lee Brewer and Kris Broyles, the Brewer Team has achieved the highest RE/MAX level, the Diamond Club. Brewer is a Sarasota native. Broyles is Broker-Associate and Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE).



The Brewer Team is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 308-3877.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

