RE/MAX Alliance Group

Ryan Carson Named #40 in the U.S. Among Individual RE/MAX Residential Agents


Ryan Carson of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Siesta Key, Florida, is Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021

Siesta Key, FL, July 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Carson of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been ranked #40 among individual residential agents in the United States, according to a RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021.

A Sarasota resident since 1989, Carson has 18 years of local real estate experience. Prior to his real estate career, he served seven years in residential lending. He has won top awards for performance, most recently the RE/MAX Chairman’s Club level.

Carson is based in the Siesta Key office at 5221 Ocean Boulevard, Unit 1, Sarasota, Florida 34242 and can be reached at (941) 685-2879 or ryan@srqproperty.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
Contact
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com

