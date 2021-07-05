Ryan Carson Named #40 in the U.S. Among Individual RE/MAX Residential Agents

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Siesta Key, FL, July 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ryan Carson of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been ranked #40 among individual residential agents in the United States, according to a RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021.A Sarasota resident since 1989, Carson has 18 years of local real estate experience. Prior to his real estate career, he served seven years in residential lending. He has won top awards for performance, most recently the RE/MAX Chairman’s Club level.Carson is based in the Siesta Key office at 5221 Ocean Boulevard, Unit 1, Sarasota, Florida 34242 and can be reached at (941) 685-2879 or ryan@srqproperty.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



https://www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



