Stiver Firth International Team Ranked #35 in the U.S. Among RE/MAX Medium Teams

Stiver Firth International Team of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Englewood, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Englewood, FL, July 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Stiver Firth International Team has been ranked #35 in the United States among medium residential teams (three to nine members), according to a recent RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021. The team also ranked #94 in the United States for combined residential and commercial sales.Led by Broker-Associate Carla Stiver, the team consists of six agents and two marketing/administrative assistants. A consistent top producer, the team was recently recognized at the highest RE/MAX level, the Diamond Club.The Stiver Firth International Team is based in the Englewood office at 2230 S McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224, and can be reached at (941) 548-4434.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

