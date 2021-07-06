PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Alpha 7 Ministries

Elder Randall Ogans Sr. Releases "What A Friend" Gospel-Jazz CD


Elder Randall Ogans Sr. releases his new gospel-jazz instrumental CD, "What A Friend." During this time when the world is experiencing Covid-19 and other challenges, this CD which includes jazz-infused arrangements of some familiar hymns is like "chicken soup," that will calm the agitations of the soul.

Roseville, CA, July 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alpha 7 Ministries is pleased to announce the release of their new instrumental gospel jazz CD by Elder Randall Ogans Sr., entitled “What A Friend.”

Elder Randall Ogans Sr. is no stranger to the gospel music industry. He is the co-founder of Alpha 7 Ministries and the executive producer of several recordings of gospel artists from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Now comes his debut CD, "What A Friend," which includes seven (7) classic hymns/gems, bathed in smooth jazz instruental arrangements. To quote the review by Gospel Music Fever Magazine, this CD is like “chicken soup for the soul.”

With the world currently experiencing Covid-19, economic depression, racial injustice, and extreme weather conditions, this instrumental music will help calm the agitations of the soul.

This CD is currently receiving airplay on traditional gospel and smooth jazz stations across the country, as well as internationally. It has consistently been at the top of playlists on radio stations in Europe.

"What A Friend" is available for purchase and download at all of the online music retailers, including Amazon, Spotify, itunes, Youtube, and more.
Contact Information
Alpha 7 Ministries
Randall Ogans
(916) 587-3369
Contact
https://elderrandalloganssr.hearnow.com/

