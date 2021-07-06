Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AlphaDigits Press Release

Receive press releases from AlphaDigits: By Email RSS Feeds: App Review Website AlphaDigits Announces Top-Rated Mobile Apps for June 2021

AlphaDigits names five top-class mobile apps every month based on the reviews published on the website during that particular month. This website has now released the names of top-rated mobile apps for the month of June.

Joe Ellen, an Editor at AlphaDigits said, "Our ASO team that can find a right set of keywords for any app on App Store and Play Store and Rank them.” Developers can also contact AlphaDigits through the onsite form or mail to get their apps reviewed. Long Island, NY, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mobile app review publisher AlphaDigits has named top-rated mobile applications for June 2021.Bingo Play (10/10): Bingo play is the online version of the exciting Bingo game. It is specially designed for the iPads but can be played on the iPhones as well. The online version lets players compare scores with and challenge their competitors. They can play classic bingo, multiple card bingo, high quality, and auto-daub. Players can also bet on these cards and earn more prizes with higher bets.Splitmo (9.5/10): Bill splitting apps are the best choice for dispute-free bill sharing, as the friends also get to view the split bill. Though there are several Play Store apps that are designed for the purpose, very few hit the bull’s eye. One such app is the Splitmo. This finance-based Android app saves you the pain of performing calculations and splits the bill with the snap of a finger.Railroad Ink Challenge (9/10): In Railroad Ink Challenge, players will get seven rounds to earn the highest score possible. Each round the Route dice are rolled, and players need to carefully plan how to expand their network with railways, highways, and stations to collect points and connect as many exits as possible, avoiding open connections that will result in a penalization at the end of the game.Candy Bird (8.5/10): Candy Bird by Dr Nicholas Loizou and Luke Bowen-Price is a simple yet challenging arcade game. The game is small in size, hence gets downloaded and installed in a few seconds. No additional sign-up is required, so players can simply click the app icon and start playing away. This game is so entertaining that you would not want to keep your mobile down.Fight Arena Online (8/10): Fight Arena game possesses some features like punches, combos, kicks, hops, foot clears, and super assaults. Additionally, it has baseball bats, Bo staff, knives, defensive plates, etc. In this game, you can also play online battles against different players (PvP) and adjacent to bots (PvE). There are special errands in challenge mode. There are various fight fields, achievements, and elevated score tables.Joe Ellen, an Editor at AlphaDigits said, "Our ASO team that can find a right set of keywords for any app on App Store and Play Store and Rank them.” Developers can also contact AlphaDigits through the onsite form or mail to get their apps reviewed. Contact Information AlphaDigits

