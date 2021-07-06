PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Noise Of Rose Fusic

Press Release

Receive press releases from Noise Of Rose Fusic: By Email RSS Feeds:

Noise of Rose Fusic Presents a New Version of Album "Fusic​-​jazz​-​funk to My Musical Heiress with Nothing But My Male Voice" of Tengang


This is a new version (all songs have been modified) of this a Cappella album of TenGanG (All vocals by TenGanG, and except in 3 songs, all sounds made with his voice). TenGanG is a Cameroonian singer (guitarist, songwriter) living in France. He is inspired by all the music of the world and he makes albums in distinct styles, either based on Progressive Rock, or on Jazz and Funk, which is very rare, if not unique.

Paris, France, July 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Previous album of TenGanG "Symphony Of Noise In French Troubled Waters," with guest singers, was a Progressive-Rock album. In this new album "Fusic-Jazz-Funk To My Musical Heiress With Nothing But My Male Voice," he changes totally universe. This time it is a fusion of Jazz and Funk and other influences, and, apart from the guitar in a song and and an organ background in two songs, all the other sounds of the album are performed by the single voice of the singer (strongly influenced by Bobby McFerrin), which is quite a vocal feat.

This new version will replace the previous one, released 3 years ago in 2018. When an artist listens to his songs, he has new ideas and would like to improve them. Digital distribution offers this possibility, which was not possible with physical distribution in the form of CD for example. This new album is therefore a first.

There is also something new on the mixing side. Two different vocal tracks rhythmic were recorded for most of the songs, one panned to the right and the other to the left, which generates a very specific hearing effect with headphones.

https://tengang.bandcamp.com/album/fusic-jazz-funk-to-my-musical-heiress-with-nothing-but-my-male-voice
Contact Information
Noise Of Rose Fusic
Jean-Michel Tengang-Bogogam
+33950417646
Contact
tengang.bandcamp.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Noise Of Rose Fusic
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help