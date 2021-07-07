All Systweak’s PC Software Are Now Compatible with Windows 11 Preview



Systweak has upgraded all their PC utilities to work with latest Windows 11 Preview build.

Company CEO, Shrishail Rana, Systweak Software, expressed “Microsoft has always been a centre stage for the world innovation and as a tech organization Systweak Software knows the importance of keeping up with the latest platforms. With our apps and software now compatible with Windows 11, it also gives us an opportunity to grow and improve our products and ensure that they keep up with the trends of today and tomorrow. At Systweak, we totally strive to improve efficiency and productivity of our user base. Especially with the popularity that Windows platform enjoys among users, it was imperative that all our PC utilities stay up-to-date and work without hiccups on the all-new Windows 11.”



“The introduction of Windows 11 by Microsoft signalled the first step on our journey to empower users with our upgraded utilities that are fully compatible with the all-new OS generation. Since Windows 11 raises the bar for security, it becomes our duty to provide our users with products that are free from potential vulnerabilities. Our dedicated and proficient product development team follows the most up-to-date practices as per industry trends, so that users can enjoy a smoother experience on their Windows 11 PCs as well. The responsibility of pushing timely-updates is something we don’t take lightly,” added Ms. Hema Ghai, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Systweak Software.



