Vedic Lifesciences Predicts Expansion of the Joint Health Market - Consumer Interest in "Science-Backed" Supplements Skyrocketed During the Pandemic

Vedic Lifesciences, a food supplement CRO, announced earlier this week that they have been recruiting for joint health studies like never before. "Joint health studies always contributed about 15% to our overall business. However, this year is something different. We can safely say that claim substantiation studies for joint and bone health supplements are here to stay," Jayesh Chaudhary, CEO, said.

“Today, while most joint products rely on data from condition-specific studies, we have seen keen interest in healthy volunteer clinical trials,” offered Shalini Srivastava, Director – Clinical Development. “Our studies are a unique blend of sports related outcome measures like treadmill exercise protocols and joint function related measures like Range of Motion and WOMAC scores.”



The Vedic Lifesciences operations team said that they have been recruiting all through the pandemic. In fact, for some studies, they validated the effect of the various factors affecting joint pain and quality of life by statistically analyzing the data received from volunteers recruited before and after the first lockdown.



“Recruitment for joint health studies possesses several challenges, which include but are not limited to placebo response and compliance. We adopted several measures like placebo run-in periods, multi-center recruitment, and interim analyses to ensure the highest data quality.” In the first quarter of 2021, Vedic Lifesciences marked the completion of 2 large osteoarthritis studies – for supplement companies based in Australia and China respectively. The 200 volunteer study was a dose-finding study to measure the effect of a novel ingredient on joint pain & functionality through WOMAC scores, quality of life, use of rescue medication, and serum markers of joint inflammation and structure like Interleukin-6 and C - reactive protein. On the other hand, the 90 volunteer study compared the 12-week effect of a very popular and trending functional ingredient on WOMAC scores against glucosamine and chondroitin.



“We are currently recruiting for our longest ever osteoarthritis study. This 336-day study measures the effect of a Health Canada approved branded ingredient on the change in joint space narrowing (JSN) in the tibiofemoral joint of the knee, measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as compared to placebo. It also measures the change in diagnostic and prognostic markers of cartilage degradation such as the cartilage oligomeric matrix protein (COMP) and treatment responders as assessed by Outcome Measures in Rheumatology-Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OMERACT-OARSI) Responder Index. It is our most ambitious project yet. The challenge is to sustain the study participants on the placebo arm for such a long period. These are Grade II and Grade III osteoarthritis patients with knee pain and discomfort.”



“As the population ages, more and more people will require joint health supplements. Clinical trials must be done to compete with NSAIDs and analgesics offering fast onset of action and sustained relief from pain. Supplement manufacturers are naturally more welcoming of functional ingredients backed by robust proprietary science.”



