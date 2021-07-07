Kaye Announces an Exciting New Partnership with Canadian Distributor Alpha Controls & Instrumentation

Press Releases Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Press Release

E-mail: tara@alphacontrols.com Markham, Canada, July 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kaye is pleased to announce that it is launching a new distribution partnership with Alpha Controls & Instrumentation to expand their geographical footprint. Alpha Controls has been one of Canada’s leading suppliers of measuring, sensing and controlling instruments for over 40 years."We are extremely excited to initiate this distribution partnership with Alpha Controls," says Rob Yaffe, America Sales Leader. "Kaye has been the industry standard for more than 60 years and with this partnership, we'll be adding an additional sales channel to better serve our customers in Canada.”The Kaye product range, to be distributed by Alpha Controls, is relied upon by the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to validate and monitor critical sterilization processes as required by governing regulatory bodies. For applications from thermal process validation and environmental monitoring to sensor calibration, Kaye technology has provided the most accurate and user-friendly measuring systems available in the market today.Kaye equipment has become the standard for helping customers increase validation process efficiency and document the results. The Kaye product range is designed to meet the most demanding industrial requirements for process improvement, thermal validation and reporting. Specializing in providing turnkey system solutions and supporting them with unmatched technical service, we offer a complete range of wired systems, wireless systems, RF-based real-time systems, temperature standards, baths, thermocouples and fittings, all designed to provide the most accurate process measurement available.David Sand, President of Alpha Controls adds, "Our customers have always relied on Alpha Controls to provide first-class technology from the world's leading manufacturers. Kaye history speaks for itself. They have been at the forefront of product development for decades. We are thrilled and honoured to add such a prestigious brand to our product offering."About Alpha Controls & InstrumentationAs a family owned and operated business, we provide technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. We carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But our support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Our in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA and Alpha technicians offer full service and repairs. https://www.alphacontrols.com/About KayeFor more than sixty years, Kaye has been at the forefront of high accuracy process measurement, for applications from thermal process validation and environmental and cold chain monitoring, to sensor calibration. https://www.kayeinstruments.comKaye is a subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation.ContactNicole Rauenbuehler, Global Marketing ManagerKayeE-Mail: News@amphenol-sensors.comTara Vincar, Sr Marketing ManagerAlpha Controls & InstrumentationE-mail: tara@alphacontrols.com Contact Information Alpha Controls & Instrumentation

