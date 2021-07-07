PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Church Notes

Make It Easier to Stay Focused on the Word by Using Church Notes


No more toting a clunky Bible and notebook, and no more multiple, stressful and time-consuming apps.

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Introducing Church Notes, a Bible Note-Taking app that lets you take detailed notes whilst listening to a sermon and complete your Daily Devotions. Church Notes makes it easier for Christians to celebrate the Gospel every day by having a convenient, easy, and all-in-one app for sermon and devotional note-taking. Church Notes includes English Standard Version, and more to come, to help understand God's word more.

Beta testers are pleased with Church Notes: "Beautifully designed, distraction-free and incredibly easy to use," "A phenomenal Bible Note Taking App"

What can the app do? Create detailed Sermon & Devotional notes. Auto-Verse makes it easy to type in a verse and then insert it into your note by simply tapping the space button.

Church Notes features are forever expanding and evolving. They are proud to offer their Beta version and allow Christians to test out the potential Church Notes has. They are excited for what God has in the future of Church Notes and to see this project turn into reality.

Head to Church Notes website to download this app on IOS & Android.
