Loveforce International Releases a Reggae Song by Billy Ray Charles

On Friday, July 9, Loveforce International will release veteran recording artist Billy Ray Charles' first Reggae song.

Billy Ray Charles is known primarily as a Southern Soul songwriter and recording artist. As a recording artist, he has had dozens of Southern Soul songs released by different labels. As a songwriter he has penned Soul / Southern Soul hits for artists like Bobby Bland, Bobby Jonz, Tyrone Davis and Latimore. Billy Ray Charles is not known for Reggae Music, yet he does write songs in the Reggae music genre.



The song which is titled, “Take Me Back To Jamaica” is a Reggae tune that talks a bout returning to a favorite vacation spot in the land that gave birth to that musical genre. It is a tribute to the Jamaican People. It is also a tribute to the joy of being able to travel again after being released from COVID restrictions.



“We are releasing this song, at this time because it follows in our Sizzling Summer of iconic songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It also follows in our tradition of defying musical boundaries by signing multi-genre artists. Billy Ray has always written in multiple genres but the other labels he recorded on segregated him into one or two genres. We don’t do that. We never have and we never will. We were the first label to issue Billy Ray Charles’ Jazz music and it is already gaining an acceptance. Now we are releasing a Reggae song on him. We will release any music Billy Ray Charles records, no matter what genre he writes it in,” he Continued.



Billy Ray Charles’ “Take Me Back To Jamaica will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.



On Friday, July 9, Loveforce International will release a new digital single by recording Artist Billy Ray Charles. There is nothing unusual about that. What is unusual is the fact that the song is in the Reggae Music genre.Billy Ray Charles is known primarily as a Southern Soul songwriter and recording artist. As a recording artist, he has had dozens of Southern Soul songs released by different labels. As a songwriter he has penned Soul / Southern Soul hits for artists like Bobby Bland, Bobby Jonz, Tyrone Davis and Latimore. Billy Ray Charles is not known for Reggae Music, yet he does write songs in the Reggae music genre.The song which is titled, "Take Me Back To Jamaica" is a Reggae tune that talks a bout returning to a favorite vacation spot in the land that gave birth to that musical genre. It is a tribute to the Jamaican People. It is also a tribute to the joy of being able to travel again after being released from COVID restrictions."We are releasing this song, at this time because it follows in our Sizzling Summer of iconic songs," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "It also follows in our tradition of defying musical boundaries by signing multi-genre artists. Billy Ray has always written in multiple genres but the other labels he recorded on segregated him into one or two genres. We don't do that. We never have and we never will. We were the first label to issue Billy Ray Charles' Jazz music and it is already gaining an acceptance. Now we are releasing a Reggae song on him. We will release any music Billy Ray Charles records, no matter what genre he writes it in," he Continued.Billy Ray Charles' "Take Me Back To Jamaica will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.For Further Information please contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.

