Recording Artist Matty Stuntin's New Release, Don't Seem Right
Matty Stuntin's midsummer single release, Don't Seem Right.
Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG would like to announce the midsummer release from Owenton, KY recording artist Matty Stuntin. Under special arrangement and agreement, Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG will be globally releasing Matty Stuntin's latest single, Don't Seem Right, on July 20, 2021. A pop sensibility that is just as hot as summertime in July; Matty's on track, pushing ahead and not looking back. Instead of listening to the negative voices of the naysayers, he remains ambitious and unhindered to reach the top; keeping his eye focused squarely on the prize. Matty Stuntin's new single, Don't Seem Right will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.
About Matty Stuntin:
Matty Stuntin is a mainstream hip hop artist from Owenton, Kentucky. He began writing and recording in 2018. Matty immediately enjoyed a very warm welcome from music lovers on the SoundCloud platform. As the songs he would post would received immediate responses, generating thousands of plays right after initial postings. Most notably his tracks "Beanie 2 Tight," "Now She Fancy" and "Now I'm Gone." His talent and early streaming successes caught the attention of Los Angeles based management firm Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG, who recently added Matty to their recording artist roster. His debut single, Games was released in November 2020.
Matty now routinely travels to Cincinnati, Ohio where he records in a professional studio environment; taking risks and gradually moving away from his own homebased production. Matty shows promise of having more than just the musical talent needed to succeed in the competitive recording industry; fully understanding the reality and challenges ahead. However, he remains driven and determined to continue to succeed.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
