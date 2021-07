Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Joe Junior and the Dream Team" by Carol Day

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Joe Junior and the Dream Team:Joe loves football and today, as well as being his Birthday, is Joe’s first day training with his local club Durker Devils.As Joe starts his footballing adventures, he meets new friends, becomes part of a team and a slip up leads him to getting his nickname Joe Junior… all with his best friend Max the Dog by his side.“Joe loves football as much as I do. His enthusiasm is infectious and this book is a joy to read for both children and adults. Joe Junior is perfect for young football fans.” - Stuart Pearce MBEJoe Junior and the Dream Team is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 36 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941847Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B098FH3XGJAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/JJDTPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorCarol Day has been a football fan since she was Joe Junior's age. She turned her love of football into a career, working for the Football Association for 16 years. As a Team Operations Manager, Carol helped support the England National Football Teams at all levels working at numerous World Cups, European Championships and as Team Manager for the Team GB Men's Football Team for the 2012 Olympic Games.Still working within the game Carol continues to find new adventures far Joe Junior enjoy.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002