Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Joe Junior and the Dream Team" by Carol Day
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Joe Junior and the Dream Team" – a children’s footballing adventure story written by Carol Day and illustrated by Braden Hallett.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Joe Junior and the Dream Team:
Joe loves football and today, as well as being his Birthday, is Joe’s first day training with his local club Durker Devils.
As Joe starts his footballing adventures, he meets new friends, becomes part of a team and a slip up leads him to getting his nickname Joe Junior… all with his best friend Max the Dog by his side.
“Joe loves football as much as I do. His enthusiasm is infectious and this book is a joy to read for both children and adults. Joe Junior is perfect for young football fans.” - Stuart Pearce MBE
Joe Junior and the Dream Team is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 36 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941847
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B098FH3XGJ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JJDT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Carol Day has been a football fan since she was Joe Junior's age. She turned her love of football into a career, working for the Football Association for 16 years. As a Team Operations Manager, Carol helped support the England National Football Teams at all levels working at numerous World Cups, European Championships and as Team Manager for the Team GB Men's Football Team for the 2012 Olympic Games.
Still working within the game Carol continues to find new adventures far Joe Junior enjoy.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
