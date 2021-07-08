eBook Launch: "Let's Get Social! Build Your Brand on Social Media"
Tarlac, Philippines, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Let's Get Social! Build Your Brand on Social Media" eBook has now been published. The eBook contains topics about branding strategy, content creation, setting up a social media calendar, hashtags, engagement, and a little bit of introduction for paid ads. It will be available at Digital Priority Solutions (https://digitalpriority.solutions/lets-get-social/).
At the end of this eBook detailing guidelines and steps in social media management, both entrepreneurs and social media managers will learn how to find the correct social media strategy for your business. And for the first month, it will be available for 2.05 USD or 100 PHP.
Written by Sheena Yutuc, CEO and Founder of Digital Priority Solutions, together with Christine Ferrer, COO, and Co-Founder. They shared their tips and tricks in creating a social media strategy aligned with your business goals. With years of experience, both of them have vast knowledge in Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing.
At the end of this eBook detailing guidelines and steps in social media management, both entrepreneurs and social media managers will learn how to find the correct social media strategy for your business. And for the first month, it will be available for 2.05 USD or 100 PHP.
Written by Sheena Yutuc, CEO and Founder of Digital Priority Solutions, together with Christine Ferrer, COO, and Co-Founder. They shared their tips and tricks in creating a social media strategy aligned with your business goals. With years of experience, both of them have vast knowledge in Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing.
Contact
Digital Priority SolutionsContact
Christine Ferrer
+639051410431
https://digitalpriority.solutions/
Christine Ferrer
+639051410431
https://digitalpriority.solutions/
Categories