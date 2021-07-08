CareSmartz360 Bags Best Value Software Category Award 2021
Caresmartz are thrilled to announce that CareSmartz360 has been recognized as an industry leader in the "Best Value Software Category 2021" by "SoftwareSuggest."
Pittsford, NY, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Caresmartz is delighted to announce that CareSmartz360, an end-to-end home care software solution that helps businesses seamlessly run a home care agency, has earned a spot in the "Best Value Software Category 2021."
CareSmartz360 has been awarded by "SoftwareSuggest" at the SoftwareSuggest Recognition Awards 2021, considering key aspects of the software reported by the users based on excerpts from the customer reviews.
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform helping organizations from small to mid and large-sized in procuring the most efficient technology solution best-suited for their businesses. Based on the parameters such as software features, product reviews, usability, customer support, and value for money, the experts at SoftwareSuggest declare the award winners.
Based on their expertise, industry knowledge, and in-depth market demand, SoftwareSuggest evaluates each product, gathers reviews, takes quotations, performs analysis and comparisons, and then presents the award to the software they believe is doing exceptionally well.
“I am elated that CareSmartz360 has made to the list of the top performers. This is the second award this year that CareSmartz360 has added to its kitty. This is a moment of utmost merriment for the family of Caresmartz. Accolades like these become our motivation to keep going by putting more efforts and innovation to help agencies grow and to improve overall client experience,” says James Merson, Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Caresmartz.
“We aim at delivering quality services to our clients by adopting a user-friendly approach and top-notch customer support,” he adds.
CareSmartz360 has been able to carve a niche in the market all because of the conviction shown by home care businesses across the states. Since its beginning, CareSmartz360 has been bagging laurels - Right from being recognized as a "Front Runner" in the Home Health Software category in 2020 by SoftwareAdvice to wining "GetApp’s Category Leaders’ 2021 Award," and now being named in the "Best Value Software Category" by SoftwareSuggest.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is a cloud-based HIPAA compliant Home Care Software Solution. It provides stellar support services and helps home care agencies in reaching their goals. It also assists in seamlessly integrating Client Intake, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), Scheduling, HR, Billing & Payroll, Training, and Reporting. CareSmartz360 gives you control over every aspect of your home care business that thrives in productivity and helps in scaling business growth. We aim at prioritizing user experience to help home care organizations streamline their operations, enhance growth, and maximize productivity.
For more information, visit www.caresmartz360.com.
About SoftwareSuggest
SoftwareSuggest helps you discover top business software and service partners. We list, review, compare & offer free consultation of business software and service solutions so that you are guaranteed to find the best match for your business.
For more information, visit www.softwaresuggest.com.
CareSmartz360 has been awarded by "SoftwareSuggest" at the SoftwareSuggest Recognition Awards 2021, considering key aspects of the software reported by the users based on excerpts from the customer reviews.
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform helping organizations from small to mid and large-sized in procuring the most efficient technology solution best-suited for their businesses. Based on the parameters such as software features, product reviews, usability, customer support, and value for money, the experts at SoftwareSuggest declare the award winners.
Based on their expertise, industry knowledge, and in-depth market demand, SoftwareSuggest evaluates each product, gathers reviews, takes quotations, performs analysis and comparisons, and then presents the award to the software they believe is doing exceptionally well.
“I am elated that CareSmartz360 has made to the list of the top performers. This is the second award this year that CareSmartz360 has added to its kitty. This is a moment of utmost merriment for the family of Caresmartz. Accolades like these become our motivation to keep going by putting more efforts and innovation to help agencies grow and to improve overall client experience,” says James Merson, Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Caresmartz.
“We aim at delivering quality services to our clients by adopting a user-friendly approach and top-notch customer support,” he adds.
CareSmartz360 has been able to carve a niche in the market all because of the conviction shown by home care businesses across the states. Since its beginning, CareSmartz360 has been bagging laurels - Right from being recognized as a "Front Runner" in the Home Health Software category in 2020 by SoftwareAdvice to wining "GetApp’s Category Leaders’ 2021 Award," and now being named in the "Best Value Software Category" by SoftwareSuggest.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is a cloud-based HIPAA compliant Home Care Software Solution. It provides stellar support services and helps home care agencies in reaching their goals. It also assists in seamlessly integrating Client Intake, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), Scheduling, HR, Billing & Payroll, Training, and Reporting. CareSmartz360 gives you control over every aspect of your home care business that thrives in productivity and helps in scaling business growth. We aim at prioritizing user experience to help home care organizations streamline their operations, enhance growth, and maximize productivity.
For more information, visit www.caresmartz360.com.
About SoftwareSuggest
SoftwareSuggest helps you discover top business software and service partners. We list, review, compare & offer free consultation of business software and service solutions so that you are guaranteed to find the best match for your business.
For more information, visit www.softwaresuggest.com.
Contact
Caresmartz, Inc.Contact
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/
Categories