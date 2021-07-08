Small Activating RNAs - a Novel Therapeutic Class of Oligonucleotides
Understanding the principles of RNA activation and possibilities of therapeutic benefit at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference 2021.
Engage in the latest innovations of oligonucleotide therapeutics with insights into immunochemotherapeutics, ocular indications and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Deepen your understanding of crucial delivery methods and available platforms for non-hepatocytic delivery.
Emerging Delivery Solutions
Targeted Delivery of C/EBPa-saRNA by RNA Aptamers
Understanding the principles of RNA activation and possibilities of therapeutic benefit
Harnessing small activating RNAs for the treatment of Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Evaluating aptamers and appropriate means of targeted delivery
Looking at lessons learnt from using saRNA for oncological purposes
Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, Co-founder MiNA therapeutics, Imperial College London
Small activating RNAs - a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotides
Description of saRNA technology to upregulate transcription and broad applicability to a range of therapeutic targets
Generation of a lead candidate saRNA to HNF4a for liver disease
Update on MiNA’s lead saRNA clinical agent MTL-CEBPA – Clinical PD and efficacy
Matthew Catley, Research Director, MiNa Therapeutics Ltd.
The tool-box approach to improve the performance of siRNA-platform technology
Interplay of design and function
Stability and duration of action
Linker design and valency of ligands
Is there room for additional improvements?
Adrien Weingartner, Principal Scientist, Group Leader Drug Delivery, Silence Therapeutics
Clinical development of AsiDNA, a first in class decoy agonist oligonucleotide targeting DNA damage response in tumor cells
Introduction to platON™: proprietary chemistry platform based on a library of decoy agonist oligonucleotides which generates disruptive compounds acting on intracellular DNA-binding targets
Introduction to AsiDNA the leading decoy agonist generated from platON and targeting DNA damage response function
Recent preclinical highlights: AsiDNA abrogates resistance to multiple anti-cancer targeted therapies
Recent clinical development of AsiDNA
Outlining next steps of clinical development
Wael Jdey, Head of Biology, Onxeo S.A.
