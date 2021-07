Small activating RNAs - a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotides

London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Engage in the latest innovations of oligonucleotide therapeutics with insights into immunochemotherapeutics, ocular indications and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Deepen your understanding of crucial delivery methods and available platforms for non-hepatocytic delivery.Download a copy of your brochure to find out who will be speaking at the upcoming conference in September www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/pr5prcomEmerging Delivery SolutionsTargeted Delivery of C/EBPa-saRNA by RNA AptamersUnderstanding the principles of RNA activation and possibilities of therapeutic benefitHarnessing small activating RNAs for the treatment of Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomaEvaluating aptamers and appropriate means of targeted deliveryLooking at lessons learnt from using saRNA for oncological purposesNagy Habib, Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, Co-founder MiNA therapeutics, Imperial College LondonSmall activating RNAs - a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotidesDescription of saRNA technology to upregulate transcription and broad applicability to a range of therapeutic targetsGeneration of a lead candidate saRNA to HNF4a for liver diseaseUpdate on MiNA’s lead saRNA clinical agent MTL-CEBPA – Clinical PD and efficacyMatthew Catley, Research Director, MiNa Therapeutics Ltd.The tool-box approach to improve the performance of siRNA-platform technologyInterplay of design and functionStability and duration of actionLinker design and valency of ligandsIs there room for additional improvements?Adrien Weingartner, Principal Scientist, Group Leader Drug Delivery, Silence TherapeuticsClinical development of AsiDNA, a first in class decoy agonist oligonucleotide targeting DNA damage response in tumor cellsIntroduction to platON™: proprietary chemistry platform based on a library of decoy agonist oligonucleotides which generates disruptive compounds acting on intracellular DNA-binding targetsIntroduction to AsiDNA the leading decoy agonist generated from platON and targeting DNA damage response functionRecent preclinical highlights: AsiDNA abrogates resistance to multiple anti-cancer targeted therapiesRecent clinical development of AsiDNAOutlining next steps of clinical developmentWael Jdey, Head of Biology, Onxeo S.A.Register online: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/pr5prcomProudly Sponsored by ChemGenes | Genscript | Tosoh BioscienceSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For more details and all delegate enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk