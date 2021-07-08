CXsphere is Accepted by the Newchip Accelerator Program 2021
CXsphere (www.cxsphere.com) is happy to announce their acceptance by Newchip Accelerator program. Newchip Accelerator (www.newchip.com) is the leading remote accelerator program based out of USA.
Toronto, Canada, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CXsphere expects the Newchip accelerator program to facilitate their global journey by providing necessary support in the areas of growth and investment. This association will add immense strategic value and network potential for CXsphere which has just launched CXwin, a hyper-local commerce and intelligence platform for both B2B Distribution-led and Direct-to-consumer businesses with last-mile insights from customers – while also maximizing the convergence of physical and digital attributes of both the brand and the inventory.
CXsphere's collaboration with Newchip will also help amplify the global footprints of CXwin, whose hyperlocal commerce offers real time location specific commerce capabilities and insights into customer-to-product engagement and also helps brands through:
**Convergence of digital and physical brand attributes to drive hyper-local commerce with more convenience for customers
**Enabling brands sell faster and better with entire location specific inventory visibility across digital and physical businesses
**Personalized customer engagement at scale through AI based prediction across the customer lifecycle.
**Accelerated new customer leads boosted by 'incentivized individual user activity and a tightly coupled loyalty program'.
**Harnessing last mile customer intelligence for both B2B 'Distribution-led and Direct-to-consumer' businesses
**Enables brand owners to engage with their customers directly and on a one-to-one basis
CXsphere was founded by a group of industry experts and entrepreneurs in the "Artificial Intelligence and Customer Experience" space. It launched its' first version of the AI driven customer engagement product in December 2019. The initial concept has shown promise with CXsphere being awarded – i] Top 50 predictive analytics company and Rising Star 2019 globally by Financesonline.com ii] Top finalist in Ireland Government's International competition in late 2018 iii] Top 1% start-up in Startup Istanbul's competition in 2019.
Media Source:
CXsphere Media Room
Contact
Vineet Singh
www.cxsphere.com
