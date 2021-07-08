MacCase to Launch 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Specific Gen 5 12.9-inch design to offer enhanced user experience and better integration.
Carlsbad, CA, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MacCase announced it is working on a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th generation folio case. The new design will be part of the company’s Premium Leather Collection. The 2021 model makes upgrades to the polymer tray that holds the Apple tablet in the case.
“While the changes we are making for our 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro 5thgeneration case may seem minor, they’ll have a big impact for our customers. Many of our customers are creative and using the Apple Pencil is a big part of how they use their tablets. For the 2021 design, we wanted to make sure the Pencil interacted with the case in a seamless and flawless way,” stated Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The new tray allows for easier pairing of the Apple Pencil with the tablet. It also addresses the small changes Apple made to the speaker location compared to the 4thgeneration model. The new design will be offered in 2 versions. One version is a “clean” front cover design and the other features the circular attachment points for MacCase’s Magnetic Accessory System. This system allows customers to quickly and easily add and remove 4 optional accessories to the front of the cover. The company’s leather iPad Pro cases are favored by professionals around the world due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality. More information can be found at the company’s website, https://www.mac-case.com/products/premium-leather-ipad-pro-12-9-5th-generation-case
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Staples,com, B&H Camera, ClickHere2Shop.com, Shopladder.com, Walmart.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from https://www.mac-case.com
“While the changes we are making for our 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro 5thgeneration case may seem minor, they’ll have a big impact for our customers. Many of our customers are creative and using the Apple Pencil is a big part of how they use their tablets. For the 2021 design, we wanted to make sure the Pencil interacted with the case in a seamless and flawless way,” stated Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The new tray allows for easier pairing of the Apple Pencil with the tablet. It also addresses the small changes Apple made to the speaker location compared to the 4thgeneration model. The new design will be offered in 2 versions. One version is a “clean” front cover design and the other features the circular attachment points for MacCase’s Magnetic Accessory System. This system allows customers to quickly and easily add and remove 4 optional accessories to the front of the cover. The company’s leather iPad Pro cases are favored by professionals around the world due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality. More information can be found at the company’s website, https://www.mac-case.com/products/premium-leather-ipad-pro-12-9-5th-generation-case
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Staples,com, B&H Camera, ClickHere2Shop.com, Shopladder.com, Walmart.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from https://www.mac-case.com
Contact
MacCaseContact
Jody K. Deane
760-602-0807
mac-case.com
Jody K. Deane
760-602-0807
mac-case.com
Categories