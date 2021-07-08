Chris Morrissey's Award-Winning Horror Movie Trick of the Witch Starts Exclusive Streaming Debut
After successful film festival screenings and a theatrical tour, the award-winning supernatural horror film Trick of the Witch by filmmaker Chris Morrissey makes its exclusive streaming debut on his official YouTube channel free for a limited time.
Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Trick of the Witch centers on a group of fashion models fighting a witchcraft curse at a photo shoot. The film premiered in 2010 at the New York Independent Film Festival and won awards for Best Horror Film and the Audience Award. The film had a theatrical run in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Sunset 5 in 2011.
Trick of the Witch won Best Horror Film at the Golden Indie Movie Awards in 2012. The film also won awards for Best Actress, Director's Spotlight, and the Audience Award at the 2016 RIPP Horror Festival and screened along with Morrissey's most recent feature film Heavy Makeup at the Los Feliz 3 Cinemas in L.A.
Trick of the Witch stars indie film starlet Share Cherrie (Hollywood Babydoll, Superstar Female Serial Killer), Owen Alabado (Shameless), Rebecca Da Costa (The Bag Man, Wild Oats), Suzy Cote (TV's CSI, The Guardian) and Gia Franzia (L.A., I Hate You, Special dEaD). Chris Morrissey wrote and directed the film which has gained a cult following over the last few years.
"Watching movies in theaters is a huge passion of mine," says Morrissey. "I've held off releasing all of my films on DVD and Blu-Ray over the years because I really wanted people to cherish that theater experience. I was scheduling a new double-feature theatrical screening tour of both Trick of the Witch and Heavy Makeup at the start of 2020 and the pandemic hit. Everything got put on hold indefinitely as all of the cinema's sadly closed. As a special treat, I really wanted to give people a chance to watch the film until everyone feels comfortable going back to theaters."
The film will remain on Morrissey's YouTube Channel until October 31st and then he will remove it to resume plans for a 2022 cinema and drive-in tour.
Chris Morrissey is a Los Angeles based filmmaker and actor that has written, produced, and directed several award-winning feature films that have screened theatrically and at various international film festivals during the last 20 years. Other film titles include Superstar Female Serial Killer, Lipgloss Explosion, Fashion Murder Groove, and Hollywood Reject. Chris has acted in several independent films, television projects (Twin Peaks) and a handful of Hollywood stage plays. Chris is a native of Los Angeles and got his start at Andy Warhol's Interview Magazine and Roger Corman's Concorde Pictures before making the leap into feature films.
Watch Trick of the Witch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3huORTGxJB0
