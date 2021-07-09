California Recall Candidate Wildstar Attends Roseville Gun Show
Black Republican Promotes Constitutional Carry Proposal
Fresno, CA, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Coming off of two great fundraising event weekends, Nickolas Wildstar's California Governor campaign continues to be propelled forward. During his appearance at the Fresno Gun Show over Juneteenth and Father's Day weekend candidate Wildstar met and spoke with hundreds of attendees about his plans to make California a constitutional carry state on his first day in office. He was able to sell out his stickers with the message "'All Gun Control Laws Are Racist" which he says was well received.
"It's a very sensitive time to talk about racial issues," says Wildstar. "As difficult and uncomfortable the topic may be, it's important for us to sit down like adults and come up with solutions that will create a more harmonious environment for us and our children to live in," mentioned Wildstar. He plans to nullify restrictive gun laws like the Mulford Act (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulford_Act) which prevents open carry in the state and was signed into law in response to the Black Panthers famous march on the state capitol in 1967.
As the first Black governor of California, who also would be a Republican, candidate Wildstar is seeking to right the wrongs that have been done by getting rid of laws that were created out of racial prejudice like the Mulford Act. Wildstar is the only candidate running for governor in the recall election that has taken such a firm constitutional stance on gun rights. With the special election date now being set for September 14th (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_California_gubernatorial_recall_election) candidate Wildstar is hoping his no nonsense policy proposals will set him apart from others that will be on the ballot. "Californians want someone that will use their position as Governor to make sure they are taking action quickly to turn the state around for the better or else they'll settle for Newsom and will vote overwhelmingly to keep him in office" candidate Nickolas Wildstar stated. He will be at the Roseville Gun Show Saturday July 10th from 9AM to 4PM and from 9AM to 3PM on Sunday July 11th.
For more information on the campaign to elect Nickolas Wildstar visit: Wildstar2022.com
Or contact Campaign Communications Director Michael Plumhoff (410) 596-4938
