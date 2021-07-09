Lattice Semiconductor CertusPro-NX General-Purpose FPGA to be Available from Future Electronics
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will carry the Lattice CertusPro™-NX general-purpose FPGA from Lattice Semiconductor.
CertusPro-NX is the fourth FPGA based on the Lattice Nexus™ development platform. The CertusPro-NX FPGA family delivers best-in-class system bandwidth, class-leading power efficiency, and supports the highest logic density currently available on Nexus-based devices. CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to accelerate application development for the communications, compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets.
The general-purpose FPGA family addresses developers' need for components that enable compact device designs, provide robust memory resources, and offer high reliability for predictable performance. CertusPro-NX FPGAs are currently the only FPGAs in their class with support for LPDDR4 external memory and support up to eight programmable SERDES lanes capable of speeds of up to 10.3 Gbps.
To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/npi/lattice-semiconductor-certuspro-nx.
To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
General Notice: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
