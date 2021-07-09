American Hotel Brand Relies on RateTiger While on Course to Business Recovery
Two properties of Bel Air Hospitality by Thy Collection experiences growth leveraging RateTiger’s seamless connectivity with leading OTAs.
Salamanca, Mexico, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- US based hotel and real estate management company, Thy Collection, has improved revenue and occupancy for its properties leveraging eRevMax’s channel connectivity. Two of the properties under the Bel Air Hospitality brand are managing their online distribution with RateTiger and have benefitted with greater efficiency.
Thy Collection have recently acquired Split Rock at Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania and Hotel & Suites Bel Air Business Salamanca, Mexico – both being managed under the Bel Air Hospitality brand, for which they selected RateTiger for managing online distribution. RateTiger integrated with their native PMS and helped the team to centrally manage all connected OTAs and travel partners seamlessly from one interface, making channel management transparent and resource efficient.
With both USA and Mexico open for travel, the properties needed to readjust their distribution strategy and use the right channels to make their inventory visible to domestic travelers at every touchpoint for accelerating recovery. The revenue management team is leveraging RateTiger’s real-time connectivity with over 450 online sales channels and technology providers to connect with top producing OTAs including key regional channels in South America like Despagar, Best Day Travel, Keytel along with global ones like Expedia, Booking.com, Priceline and Google. The effective use of online channels has led to an increase in occupancy and revenue, as well as huge time savings for the team.
“As an independent hotel, we have found in RateTiger a great ally to support our growth. We have worked together in order to connect our own PMS (Dorothy) with all our partners by using RateTiger. This connectivity has helped us to be more efficient and work faster with all our online partners. The ecommerce team now has more time to work on strategy and conversion rather than managing rates in each OTA. RateTiger has been a great ally to push our hotels to the next level,” commented Giancarlo Gerini, Commercial Director, Bel Air Hospitality by Thy Collection.
“As both US and Mexico are on the course to recovery, hotels need a solution that can update quickly, efficiently and transparently to multiple channels for zooming on to the growth trajectory. RateTiger by eRevMax gives Bel Air Hospitality instant control to manage rate and inventory and receive reservation confirmation into their hotel PMS thereby eliminating any missed reservation or errors," said Julian Lindt, Sales Director - LATAM, eRevMax.
RateTiger, powered by LiveOS, provides rate shopping, channel management, booking engine and online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It offers 99.9% system uptime and is security certified under ISO, PCI and GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers and offline tour operators, among others.
Contact
eRevMax InternationalContact
Poulami Datta
+44 (0) 20 3865 0170
www.erevmax.com
Wynyard Park House
Wynyard Avenue, Wynyard, TS22 5TB
United Kingdom
