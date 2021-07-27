Stephen M. Comeau Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Windsor, CT, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stephen M. Comeau of Windsor, Connecticut has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of information technology.
About Stephen M. Comeau
Stephen Comeau is self-employed in the IT field providing IT solutions internationally. Mr. Comeau has 12 years’ experience. He offers desktop support for various companies and troubleshoots for customers with network problems. He provides IT solutions and does training.
Stephen obtained an A.S. in Network Management and Cyber Security from Capital Common College in 2020. Previously, he attended New Horizons Technology for IT and Security in 2007. He holds many certifications, including CloudU Web Industry and Network+, Security+, and A+, all from CompTIA. Stephen Comeau is a Six Sigma, White Belt since 2014.
Mr. Comeau began his career as a technical director administrative assistant for the Information Security Systems Association. He then served as a data center analyst at ESPN, followed by lead IT administrator at Access Health CT. Stephen then worked as a Window 7 deployment and post support project at CIGNA. He was lead printer support and specialist and windows migration refreshes deployment at UTC Aerospace Systems. He later served as a lead tech specialist and consultant at HalCom Solutions and a technical support analyst at Tech Mahindra. Stephen was an IT instructor and IT support analyst at Aetna and served as a senior field service tech at Work Market.
Stephen Comeau is affiliated with Twenty 600 and Tech Net. He volunteers with field tech support at CREC. In his spare time, he enjoys computers.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Stephen M. Comeau
Stephen Comeau is self-employed in the IT field providing IT solutions internationally. Mr. Comeau has 12 years’ experience. He offers desktop support for various companies and troubleshoots for customers with network problems. He provides IT solutions and does training.
Stephen obtained an A.S. in Network Management and Cyber Security from Capital Common College in 2020. Previously, he attended New Horizons Technology for IT and Security in 2007. He holds many certifications, including CloudU Web Industry and Network+, Security+, and A+, all from CompTIA. Stephen Comeau is a Six Sigma, White Belt since 2014.
Mr. Comeau began his career as a technical director administrative assistant for the Information Security Systems Association. He then served as a data center analyst at ESPN, followed by lead IT administrator at Access Health CT. Stephen then worked as a Window 7 deployment and post support project at CIGNA. He was lead printer support and specialist and windows migration refreshes deployment at UTC Aerospace Systems. He later served as a lead tech specialist and consultant at HalCom Solutions and a technical support analyst at Tech Mahindra. Stephen was an IT instructor and IT support analyst at Aetna and served as a senior field service tech at Work Market.
Stephen Comeau is affiliated with Twenty 600 and Tech Net. He volunteers with field tech support at CREC. In his spare time, he enjoys computers.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories