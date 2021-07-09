Flare Systems Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
Flare Systems announced that on July 5th it was nominated to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) for the Microsoft Azure Sentinel integration to the Firework Solution provided by Flare Systems.
Montreal, Canada, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Flare Systems, a leading Digital Risk Protection provider, is pleased to announce it is joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), integrating Microsoft Azure Sentinel with Firework.
MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. As part of MISA, Flare’s Firework digital risk protection platform identifies vulnerabilities and reduces incident response time through improved threat intelligence. Flare System’s Firework is a SaaS platform that identifies, enriches, prioritizes, and remediates technical data leaks and information disclosures.
Azure Sentinel is a cloud-native and highly scalable Security Information Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration Automated Response (SOAR) service that uses built-in AI to help analyze large volumes of data across an enterprise - fast. Azure Sentinel aggregates data from all sources, including users, applications, servers, and devices running on-premises or in any cloud, letting users reason over millions of records in a few seconds. By collecting data on a wide range of sources on the dark, deep and clear web, Firework integrates with Azure Sentinel and quickly identifies any security issue based on key identifiers related to an organization’s critical assets.
Using AI and machine learning, Flare Systems Firework Solution enriches and prioritizes findings using a 5-point scoring system. Security teams can focus on highly relevant alerts while the platform automates the process, to help and support timely remediation. A straightforward and efficient portal, combined with an alerting system, integrations, and a powerful API, provides all the tools for SOC, defensive security, and threat intelligence teams.
“Our key aim is to enable organizations and MSSPs to continuously monitor threats caused by human error and malicious actors to protect their data, financial resources, and reputation,” said Mathieu Lavoie, CEO and Co-founder at Flare Systems.
“We help organizations and MSSPs leverage technology and existing resources to radically improve incident response time improving their overarching security posture. Providing real time intelligence allows businesses to identify, analyze and address problems faster and more accurately and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.”
Azure Sentinel Integrates with the Firework Platform to Monitor Digital Footprint and Deliver Actionable Intelligence
Azure Sentinel accelerates Firework’s capacity to detect vulnerabilities.
Fast track trend analysis across various dark web platforms by offering real-time analysis and raising alerts or open incidents when necessary.
Out of the box analytics and automation rules can show you which platforms are worthy of attention and warn of changes.
Automate incidents creation and flow to resolve them, such as email warnings to employees when their credentials are compromised and closing of the incident when password has been changed.
Directly integrate pre-existing systems and processes to Firework instead of an API saves precious engineering time.
As a member of MISA, we invite the community and MSSPs to learn more about what Flare Systems and MSSPs can do together. Please visit us to learn more about our Partner Program and Flare Systems on the Azure Marketplace.
“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association’s vibrant security ecosystem is valuable to our shared customers because it reduces the cost and complexity of integrating disparate security tools,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.
About Flare Systems
Flare Systems is a leading Digital Risk Protection provider based in Montreal, Canada. Founded in 2017, Flare Systems enables organizations to continuously monitor threats caused by human error and malicious actors to protect their data, financial resources, and reputation. Focused on technical data leakage detection, their technology improves visibility, transparency and reduces mean-time-to-remediation (MTTR) by detecting and prioritizing technical data leaks and remediating digital risks in real-time.
