PipeMan Products, Inc. is Looking for Stocking Dealers for Their Revolutionary Insta-Clamp S/S Leak Repair Clamp for Copper Solder Joints
PipeManProducts.com is actively searching for additional strategic partners to sell the high demand Insta-Clamp S/S Leak Repair Clamp for Copper Solder Joints
Concord, CA, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Insta-Clamp S/S Solder Joint Repair Clamps have revolutionized repairs on solder joints on leaking copper tubes from 1/2” to 6.0” CTS OD. It can repair a solder joint leak on a 45, 90, Tee, or Threaded Coupling in under 5 minutes. It can also repair pin hole leaks on straight pipe. These have sold in the tens of thousands since 2003.
This clamp eliminates the need to shut down, drain the system and most of the time and material costs associated with this type of repair.
The Insta-Clamp line is rated for waterworks applications. Made of 304 Stainless Steel construction with a unique Step-up waffle designed NBR Gasket, it solves an age-old problem that happens so frequently on copper tube solder joints.
Testimonials:
“These clamps work well. We have had one a line for over eight years before we finally had the budget to fix it.” - Bill C. - Super 8 Motel in OK.
“These clamps have saved us on emergency repairs. We can get the repair scheduled when we want.” - Dan M. - Kaiser Hospital, SFO.
PipeMan Products, Inc.'s 50% Off Reseller’s Program has been a great source of revenue for some of their Dealers such as: Mark’s Plumbing Parts, TMS South, PlumbMaster and Best Plumbing Supplies.
Many U.S. and Canada Insta-Clamp Stocking Dealer areas are still available.
Call for pricing and dealer details.
About Us: PipeMan Products, Inc. was founded in 2001 with a vision to provide Commercial and Industrial Mechanical and Plumbing companies with proven solutions. We specialize in Hot Tapping, Line Stopping, Pipe Freezing and Emergency Pipe Repair Equipment and products. We are the largest stocking dealer for Copper Tube Hot Tap Saddles and Repair Clamps in the USA.
Contact
Steve McCallister
877-747-3626
https://www.pipemanproducts.com/index.php
