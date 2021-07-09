Halcyon Med Spa Announces New Ownership
Dr. Jonathan Dancel, an experienced emergency room physician and Heather Lenhart, FNP-C, will now oversee operations at this popular local spa.
Corpus Christi, TX, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Halcyon Med Spa, a leading boutique med spa in south Texas is proud to announce a change in ownership. Together with Heather Lenhart, FNP-C, local physician Dr. Jonathan Dancel will assume ownership effective July1, 2021. Dr. Dancel will draw upon his 8 years experience as a provider to guide the practice during this exciting growth stage, with an emphasis on innovative treatments and good clinical outcomes for every client.
As an established provider at the practice since October 2018, Heather Lenhart, MSN, FNP-C first took an interest in aesthetics while working in emergency medicine. In 2019 she became an Allergan Master Injector and was later instrumental in introducing the Juliet laser to the practice, capable of treating a variety of symptoms related to women’s wellness.
When asked about her vision for Halcyon Med Spa, Heather said, “I am humbled by the potential we have to improve quality of life and very excited by the innovations in aesthetic medicine, where we’re able to achieve better outcomes with minimally invasive procedures.”
From a clinical standpoint, Heather stays abreast of the latest journal papers and research in order to stay ahead of the hype around anti-aging treatment claims. “This is a period of tremendous growth for the aesthetic industry but we want to be sure we’re delivering treatments with proven protocols for success,” she said.
Speaking to the transition in ownership, Dr. Dancel said, “When Dr. and Mrs. Schwirtlich took over the original location on Santa Fe, the practice was losing money and facing a variety of problems. Through their hard work and ingenuity, they transformed the spa into a thriving local business that provides a luxury experience such as you’d expect from a larger city and valuable professional jobs that are important to our local economy.”
Dr. Lonnie Schwirtlich and Jordan Schwirtlich are prominent figures in Corpus Christi and this sale represents divestiture in preparation for retirement. Said Dr. Schwirtlich, “Clearly Heather has the passion for this work, and I have no doubt this special place will thrive under her management.”
About the company: Halcyon Med Spa is a full service medical spa offering PRP therapy, hormone replacement therapy, non-surgical medical aesthetic services and an array of laser treatments and spa treatments, such as facials and chemical peels.
Recognized as the first in Corpus Christi to introduce the Juliet ablative laser, AquaGold Infusion Facial and Emsculpt to Corpus Christi, Halcyon Med Spa has established itself as a premier destination for medical, laser and spa services. All medical services are performed by Allergan Master Injector Heather Lenhart, MSN, FNP-C and Donna Jackson, MSN, FNP-C.
Jonathan Dancel, D.O. Doctorate in Osteopathy, Specializing in Family Medicine, from Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and Board Certified in Family Medicine.
Heather Lenhart, MSN, FNP-C Nationally Certified Family Nurse Practitioner specializing in Aesthetic Medicine, BS in Biomed and BS in Nursing from TAMUCC, Masters of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University
Donna Jackson, MSN, FNP-C Nationally Certified Family Nurse Practitioner specializing in Aesthetic Medicine, MS in Nursing Education, former Director of Hospital Education
Evette Ford TX Licensed Aesthetician, former Educator at Aveda Institute
Audrey Iglesias TX Licensed Aesthetician
