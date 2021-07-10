Systweak Releases Cleanup My System for Mac users
The multi-utility Mac optimization tool is now available on Mac App Store.
Jaipur, India, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Known for quality system optimization software and security tools, Systweak Software releases CleanUp My System, a Mac optimization suite on Mac App Store. Using this tool, users will be able to restore Mac's speed and performance.
This all-in-one cleaning and optimization tool for Mac offers several modules to cleanup and optimize Mac's storage. Users can scan their storage with this tool to identify and remove a variety of junk files, old files and redundant apps that can slow a Mac and clog its storage.
A small list of Cleanup My System's features are listed below.
1. Smart Cleanup– One click care to clean and tune up Mac
2. Privacy Protector – Quickest way to secure web browsing data
3. Uninstall Apps – Smart way to manage installed applications and uninstall those that you don't want
4. Login Item Manager – disable unwanted login items and launch agents
5. Identity Protector – Easiest way to manage saved passwords
6. Large and Old Files – Dedicated module to identify old and large files taking up unwanted space.
“Being in the IT business for more than a decade made us realize just like Windows PCs, Mac systems too need optimization and regular cleaning. Hence, keeping this in mind and to help Mac users optimize their system we are releasing this tune-up and junk cleaning utility. We hope using this tool Mac users are able to boost performance, free up wasted storage space and keep their Mac running like new,” said, Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO Systweak Software
“Cleanup My System is a complete Mac cleaning solution that we are very proud of designing and bringing out for our users. This Mac optimization utility will certainly help users to clean junk files, secure browsing history, and clean old and large files. We are glad to launch this utility and are happy to know that now a large number of Mac users will be able to deal with most common Mac issues, ” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development at Systweak.
Visit the App Store page for Cleanup My System to learn more details.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cleanup-my-system/id1546593607
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
