Steeltown Welsh Vodka Filtered Through Anthracite for a Crisp, Clean Flavour from the Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport, South Wales

Brighten the palette with a contemporary style blended Steeltown Welsh Vodka. The Spirit of Wales Distillery has a unique process when producing their Steeltown Welsh Vodka. Made with Welsh water and filtered once through Anthracite or Welsh coal from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, Wales.