Commercial Property Agents Get Speedy with Surga Go App
Sydney, Australia, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Adept Business Systems Pty Ltd has announced the launch of Surga Go, an app for commercial real estate agents. Surga Go is a mobile-enhanced edition of the company’s already successful commercial real estate CRM software, Surga Central, and supports improved productivity and service delivery in highly competitive markets.
Adept introduces Surga Go to simplify the working needs of busy commercial agents and improve the speed of response delivered during interactions between agents and prospects. From their smartphone, agents can view enquiries in real time from leading property portals such as Realcommercial and respond instantly with requested information such as floor plans. Engagement with other external parties is equally improved through the app; for example, an agent can share tenancy data with the associated property owner instantly or quickly find relevant space for an investor with a simple search from their device.
Surga Go was developed in conjunction with Adept’s client base spanning across Australia, New Zealand and more recently, the United Kingdom. As such, the app has been built in close alignment with how commercial agency teams operate. “We introduced Surga Go for a specific type of user; namely, those who spend the majority of their time outside of the office,” said Steve Clark, Adept CEO. “The successful sales and leasing agent of today and tomorrow’s world is digitally aware and mobile savvy. Based on the feedback we’ve received so far, we are extremely confident Surga Go will help our users gain a significant competitive advantage out in the field,” he added.
Jason Glass, who operates Glass Property Consultants on Sydney’s North Shore, commented “with the more mobile way that we work since COVID, it’s fantastic to have our entire database both accessible and usable on our phones.” Glass added, “Surga Go enables us to access all of our listings and contacts when we are out of the office and instantly send information to incoming enquiries no matter where we are.”
Surga Central is a global PropTech and CRM platform designed for commercial real estate agents, brokers and owners. Clients include CI Australia, Facey Property, Gross Waddell ICR and members of the Ray White, Knight Frank and Colliers International networks.
