Dingtone Launches Mobile-Dedicated Website, Helping Users Protect Privacy and Stay Connected
The brand-new website offers a simple and informative interface for users to learn more about Dingtone’s free phone service and features.
San Jose, CA, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dingtone, a renowned phone service provider, has just launched its mobile compatible website for an improved, enjoyable user experience. The site was designed to be easy to use from a mobile device, offering a simple and clean interface for its users. The website’s homepage also showcases the company’s restated mission of providing “free calls and texts for everyone.”
Dingtone’s new site has improved navigation, making it easy for users to find information and download the application directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.
Closely partnering with the largest telecom operators worldwide, Dingtone app allows users to make unlimited free phone calls, send free SMS text messages to, and connect with people with a second phone number.
“We aim to constantly improve the user experience at every touchpoint,” said Tiger Liu, Vice President of Product at Dingtone. “We are dedicated to offering flexible and affordable phone services for everyone to help relieve financial burden, protect privacy and create closer connections.”
Staying connected worldwide
Over 100 million users around the world are using the Dingtone app to keep in touch with family and friends. Unlike many other instant messaging apps, Dingtone allows users to make calls or send messages to non-Dingtone users around the world.
Users can call any mobile or landline without charge, with international calls and texts to over 200 countries also available at competitively low rates. Dingtone provides a solution with the ability to get international phone numbers instantly. The phone number service provides users a real phone number with a local area code, and even allows for a second, connected number for easy switching between personal and business lines.
Who should use Dingtone?
Dingtone’s services are optimal for anyone looking to protect their privacy in the digital era. People can use their Dingtone phone number in scenarios where they want to protect their main mobile phone number and keep their information private.
The app is also useful for anyone looking to lower phone bills, or make regular international calls without breaking the bank. Dingtone strives to provide reliable and affordable service for every budget. All users need is the app downloaded onto a mobile device to use the service and easily communicate with others.
To learn more, download Dingtone in the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit http://dingtone.me/ for more information.
About Dingtone
Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to make unlimited free phone calls, send free text messages, and instantly share pictures, videos and location with friends, family members and other Dingtone users. The app also provides second phone numbers for calling, texting, and picture messaging in everyday situations. Founded in 2012, Dingtone has become a renowned phone services provider that helps people stay connected and lower phone bills with its reliable services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide.
