Venera Technologies Announces Show & Tell, Summer 2021 Webinar Series, to Cover State-of-the-Art Automated QC Topics
Venera’s Show & Tell is an educational webinar series covering topics about Video and Captions/Subtitles Quality Control.
Burbank, CA, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Venera Technologies announced its knowledge-packed Venera’s Show & Tell Series, with focused, short 30-minute webinars on the video and captions/subtitles quality control topics that are of most interest to its users and prospects. These webinars will be offered ‘live’ during the first week of August 2021, twice daily, for the convenience of Venera’s worldwide attendees. You can visit https://www.veneratech.com/show-tell-series-summer-2021/ for more details.
Venera’s Show & Tell – Summer 2021 webinars will be held on August 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2021.
“With the success and high attendance at our Venera’s Show & Tell – Fall 2020 webinar series, and in the absence of any meaningful in-person gatherings likely until the end of 2021, we decided it would be great to once again reach our customers and prospects with these educational short webinars, and cover topics that they have said are of most interest to them,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, SVP of Business Development for Venera Technologies.
Below is a description about these webinars (for more details and registration please visit https://www.veneratech.com/show-tell-series-summer-2021/):
· VenWeb 110: Cloudy Future – QC and Media Workflow in the Cloud
In this webinar, you will learn about why & how you can consider doing some of your media workflow in the cloud and preparing for the transition. And you will also learn about the value of using Quasar® ‘native’ cloud-based QC solution, and how it can meet all of your QC needs in the cloud, as well as the stringent security features that have been implemented to ensure the safety of your content while being processed. And with annual, monthly, and ad-hoc pricing options, you can make the transition at the pace that makes sense to you.
· VenWeb 111: Captioning Life Made Easy – Automated Validation and Correction of Caption Files
In this webinar, you will be introduced to CapMate™, the latest native-cloud solution from Venera Technologies, for automated verification and correction of caption files. With CapMate™ the operators now have an intelligent easy to use platform for automating the QC of their caption and subtitle files. With an extensive set of QC and correction capabilities, and a flexible usage based pricing, you will find out that CapMate™ is a must have companion for your caption processing operations.
· VenWeb 112: Reference based QC – A Novel Approach to Comparing Media Files
In this webinar, you will learn about the latest innovation from Venera Technologies in the QC space, and that is automated Reference based QC! Quite frequently, multiple iterations of the same media content must be created to meet various business needs and markets. It is critical that these iterations stay in lock-step with the original file and any difference between them and the original/source file is identified at the frame level.
The new automated reference based QC (“Ref-Q”) feature of Quasar® cloud-based QC solution finally addresses what studios and media companies have been asking for and that is the capability to compare a "derivative" file with the "reference" file in an automated manner and report any variation, frame by frame.
These free, focused and educational webinars provide you details about the latest in Quality Control for digital media.
About Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar®, the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMateTM, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the latest addition to Venera’s QC suite of products. It is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync, caption overlap on burnt-in text, profanity, timing issues, and Standards compliance. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.
About Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar®, the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMateTM, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the latest addition to Venera’s QC suite of products. It is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync, caption overlap on burnt-in text, profanity, timing issues, and Standards compliance. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.
