Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate Named Best Guest House in Tuscany
Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate has been recognized as the Best Guest House in Tuscany for 2021 by the Travel & Hospitality Awards.
Montepulciano, Italy, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate, a boutique bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, has been named Best Guest House in Tuscany for 2021 by the Travel & Hospitality Awards. While this year has been the toughest the travel industry has ever faced, Travel & Hospitality Awards endeavor to recognize those who deserve praise and to promote the hard work of tenacious travel businesses.
In this extraordinary year, over 4,000 nominations were received for this year’s program, and the standard of entries was incredibly high. Recipients of Travel & Hospitality Awards in 2021 were scrupulously selected based on the aggregation of reviews from multiple third-party sources. Selected by a panel of experts who analyze submission material, review customer feedback and compare the facilities of each entrant. Our winners are those who can demonstrate their uniqueness, quality of services and facilities and exceptional levels of customer care across a number of categories.
This marks the third award for Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate during 2021. It was previously announced that Fonte Martino was the recipient of the TripAdvisor 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award, naming Fonte Martino one of the top 10% accommodations worldwide. In addition, Fonte Martino was named one of the Top 10 Luxury Accommodations in Montepulciano by TravelMyth for 2021.
“We followed our dream to create a boutique bed and breakfast in Tuscany,” said Toby J. Miletta, one of the owners of Fonte Martino. “We are deeply humbled to be recognized as the Best Guest House in Tuscany by TH Awards. Our goal has always been to provide a tranquil and luxurious escape for our guests and it’s a true honor to have industry recognition for doing so.”
Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate, which opened summer of 2019, is a boutique bed and breakfast that provides a tranquil and relaxing escape for guests. Owners and hosts David Di Lullo and Toby J. Miletta spent three years designing and renovating the estate, which included building two new guest suites. Located just a short 5-minutes from picturesque Montepulciano in Tuscany, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate provides privacy and luxury in a countryside setting for a limited number of guests.
About Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate
Founded in 2017, after a three-year renovation, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate opened in 2019 to welcome guests from around the world. A boutique bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate provides an elegant and modern oasis to explore Tuscany and the surrounding wine country. For more information or reservations, please visit https://www.FonteMartino.com.
Contact
Toby J. Miletta
+39 3291567491
https://www.fontemartino.com
