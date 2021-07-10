Press Releases>Technology>Software>Ordyx>

Ordyx Launches Self Service Kiosk - A Solution to Long Lines and Order Errors

Deerfield Beach, FL, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ordyx POS today announced its new launch of Ordyx Self Serve, a better way for customers to order their meal. Ordyx Self Serve is a software that runs on kiosks offering customers a simple way to order their meal without a clerk.

How it works

Self Serve helps restaurant owners with one of their biggest pain points, costs. The customer can walk up to an Ordyx Self Serve kiosk and use the touchscreen to create their order. Self Serve gives the user a simple ordering experience. After the order is submitted, it is immediately sent to the kitchen. The customer will be able to pay by swiping their credit card, scanning their gift card, or by scanning the on screen QR code with their phone. With this in place, restaurants can greatly decrease their labor costs.

““Ordyx Self-Serve was made to provide restaurants of all sizes with automated ordering. Small businesses can benefit from this service the same way a large food chain can,” says Remon Kroep, CTO/Co-Founder at Ordyx POS.

Features and benefits of Ordyx Self-Serve include:

Seamless Ordering without the need of staff

Touchless QR Pay

Barcode Scanning for Loyalty and Gift Cards

About Ordyx POS: Ordyx POS was the first cloud-based POS solution to hit the market in 2003. Offering compatibility on all major platforms: Windows, Mac, OS, and Android, Ordyx is able to benefit any food service business. It has been involved in the industry trends analyzing all of the newest features available in Point of Sale and adding them to its software package.
Contact
Ordyx
Michael Price
+1.561.807.1502
www.ordyx.com
