DEPL Consulting Joins the Sophos Partner Program
Lagos, Nigeria, July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DEPL Consulting is pleased to announce a partnership alliance with Sophos.
With cyber-attacks constant and constantly evolving, organizations of all sizes need to be vigilant. Through their collaboration, DEPL Consulting will now offer Sophos next-gen product line from endpoint and server security to mobile, email, and cloud security; protecting organisations from ever-changing cyber-threats landscape. With these new offerings portfolio, organisations can quickly detect, respond to, and resolve advanced attacks, leveraging on Sophos multiple cutting-edge technologies, global network of SophosLabs threat intelligence centers and industry-leading support capabilities.
About DEPL Consulting
DEPL Consulting is a strategic partner for business transformation delivering holistic approach to solving customers' business most complex and demanding issues, supporting all aspects of IT audit and assurance, digital transformation journey, data and analytics capabilities, and cybersecurity. DEPL helps business leaders design and implement innovative and intuitive solutions to make their organization more efficient, effective and achieve world-class performance.
About Sophos
Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security, Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 43,000 registered partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOPH.”
With cyber-attacks constant and constantly evolving, organizations of all sizes need to be vigilant. Through their collaboration, DEPL Consulting will now offer Sophos next-gen product line from endpoint and server security to mobile, email, and cloud security; protecting organisations from ever-changing cyber-threats landscape. With these new offerings portfolio, organisations can quickly detect, respond to, and resolve advanced attacks, leveraging on Sophos multiple cutting-edge technologies, global network of SophosLabs threat intelligence centers and industry-leading support capabilities.
About DEPL Consulting
DEPL Consulting is a strategic partner for business transformation delivering holistic approach to solving customers' business most complex and demanding issues, supporting all aspects of IT audit and assurance, digital transformation journey, data and analytics capabilities, and cybersecurity. DEPL helps business leaders design and implement innovative and intuitive solutions to make their organization more efficient, effective and achieve world-class performance.
About Sophos
Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security, Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 43,000 registered partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOPH.”
Contact
DEPL ConsultingContact
Olanrewaju Omidire
08062362049
https://depl.com.ng
Olanrewaju Omidire
08062362049
https://depl.com.ng
Categories