Welcome Dr. Amy Scullion to Preferred Family Medicine, Reno's Premier Concierge Direct Primary Care Practice
Preferred Family Medicine is pleased to welcome Amy Scullion M.D. to their team. She is excited to build her own practice and put her skills, caring for the entire family, to work. She is now accepting patients and will begin seeing patients at Preferred Family Medicine in September 2021.
Reno, NV, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Family Medicine is pleased to welcome Dr. Amy Scullion to their team.
Dr. Scullion hails from the great state of Ohio, where she not only played in 4 NCAA Basketball Tournaments but graduated Summa Cum Laude at The Ohio State University and went on to complete her Doctorate of Medicine in 2018. After a family ski trip to Lake Tahoe, she fell in love with the region’s beauty and the endless outdoor activities. After medical school, she entered the Family Medicine Residency program at the University of Nevada - Reno where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Scullion spent some time working at Preferred Family Medicine while in her third year of Family Medicine residency. She was intrigued by the prospect of practicing direct primary care, where the doctor-patient relationship is more personal and direct. She is excited to build her own practice and put her skills, caring for the entire family, to work. She has interests in sports medicine, women's health, and pediatric care. If you or someone you know is seeking a primary care physician in the Reno-Tahoe region, do not hesitate to enroll in Dr. Scullion's practice. She is now accepting patients and will begin seeing patients at Preferred Family Medicine in September 2021.
To be added to her practice panel go to https://preferredfamilymedicine.com/waiting-list/
Preferred Family Medicine is Northern Nevada's premier concierge direct primary care (DPC) practice. As a DPC practice, we provide private membership care to everyone, regardless of insurance status. Our patients receive highly personalized care, relaxed/extended visits, enhanced access, discounted in-house medications and labs, and transparent pricing. We also work directly with local small and medium businesses to provide an affordable healthcare option for their employees. For more information about our services, contact us at hello@nvpfm.com or 775-204-0150.
