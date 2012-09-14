Medical & Health: Family Medicine News
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs
The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association
Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management
Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical
No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline.
Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.
This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro
Florida-based pediatric urgent care opens first Alabama clinic offering telemedicine and a sensory-friendly office environment. - November 06, 2019 - Your Kid's Urgent Care
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical
Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Grace Care Northpointe is excited to partner with Dialyze Direct. - October 31, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe
Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 18, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
4 Cities Chosen to Share Journey of Losing Husband/Father, Son/Brother to Suicide - October 15, 2019 - Carey Conley
How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
New Procedure Quickly Removes Blood from Brain after Intracerebral Hemorrhage. - October 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology
to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
BÜHLMANN CALEX® Cap, a single use tube intended for the preparation of human stool samples to be used with the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - September 25, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals.
Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Hospital recognized for superior clinical outcomes in gynecologic surgery. - September 21, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC
Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC
Pure Family Medicine offers patients personalized care, unprecedented access to their doctor, and financial savings with Direct Primary Care. - September 07, 2019 - Pure Family Medicine
Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group
Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Kyle has received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Kyle's service dog, Steil will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Kyle has struggled with the symptoms of his epilepsy diagnosis for over ten years. Losing consciousness and... - August 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Mutschler, an experienced marketing expert, as its Senior Director of Marketing. Mr. Mutschler will be overseeing NYCBS’ activities in marketing, advertising, promotions, events, and public relations.
As... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) held a grand opening celebration for its newest treatment center in Port Jefferson Station, featuring a surprise performance by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Gavin De Graw.
DeGraw, who lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2017, spoke... - August 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about... - August 09, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
