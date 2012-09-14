PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

Your Kid's Urgent Care Celebrates Grand Opening of New Clinic in Vestavia Hills Florida-based pediatric urgent care opens first Alabama clinic offering telemedicine and a sensory-friendly office environment. - November 06, 2019 - Your Kid's Urgent Care

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Grace Care Northpointe Announces the Partnership with Dialyze Direct to Provide In-House Dialysis Grace Care Northpointe is excited to partner with Dialyze Direct. - October 31, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Varicose Veins Doctors in New York Offer Advanced Treatments for Spider Veins on the Face Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 18, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for CALEX® Cap Fecal Calprotectin Extraction Device BÜHLMANN CALEX® Cap, a single use tube intended for the preparation of human stool samples to be used with the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - September 25, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Physician Brings Innovative Health Care Model That is Sweeping the Nation to Littleton, Colorado Pure Family Medicine offers patients personalized care, unprecedented access to their doctor, and financial savings with Direct Primary Care. - September 07, 2019 - Pure Family Medicine

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Labor Day Weekend Safety Tips Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

The Medical Center of Aurora Announces Participation in National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Seizure Response Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Very Lucky Man in West Haven, CT Kyle has received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Kyle's service dog, Steil will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Kyle has struggled with the symptoms of his epilepsy diagnosis for over ten years. Losing consciousness and... - August 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Jeremy Mutschler Appointed Senior Marketing Director of NYCBS New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Mutschler, an experienced marketing expert, as its Senior Director of Marketing. Mr. Mutschler will be overseeing NYCBS’ activities in marketing, advertising, promotions, events, and public relations. As... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Surprise Guest, Gavin DeGraw, Performs at NYCBS’ Grand Opening New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) held a grand opening celebration for its newest treatment center in Port Jefferson Station, featuring a surprise performance by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Gavin De Graw. DeGraw, who lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2017, spoke... - August 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves 2019 Healthgrades Women’s Care Awards in Gynecologic Surgery & Procedures HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about... - August 09, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Young Boy in Philadelphia, PA Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR