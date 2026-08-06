Family Medicine News
Check up on information related to family medicine related to healthcare services, insurance and billing, practice management, events, certification, care and treatment best practices. News is targeted to primary care and internal medicine physicians, office staff, caregivers and patients.
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Dr. Christopher Kolker Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Christopher Kolker of Norwich, Connecticut, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in family medicine, hospice and palliative care medicine. About Dr. Christopher Kolker Dr. - August 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Physicians Footcare Welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson
Physicians Footcare welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson to its Charleston team. A board‑certified foot and ankle surgeon with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Wilkinson brings extensive expertise in reconstructive surgery, clinical leadership, and patient‑centered care. He will see patients in the West Ashley office starting in August 2026. - July 23, 2026 - Physicians Footcare
Dr. David B. Hardin Honored as a Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. David B. Hardin of Noblesville, Indiana has been named Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in his field. About Dr. David B. Hardin Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway,... - July 04, 2026 - New York Health
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients
New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. - May 07, 2026 - Discovery Point Retreat
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
The Nurses Magazine Presents Men of Honor™: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Savannah, GA
The Nurses Magazine is proud to announce Men of Honor: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing, a national recognition initiative and signature event dedicated to celebrating exceptional male nurses whose leadership, compassion, and professional excellence are shaping the future of... - February 27, 2026 - The Nurses Magazine
Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital
African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts. - February 05, 2026 - African Mission Healthcare
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Lemond Nutrition Joins MYOR Network to Expand Personalized Nutrition Services
Lemond Nutrition, a registered dietitian private practice in Plano, Texas, is joining MYOR, a nationwide community of registered dietitian practices committed to improving health outcomes through innovative technology and evidence-based care. - October 27, 2025 - Lemond Nutrition
Award-Winning AI Simulation Transforms UTI Education; Iridium CE Wins Silver at 20th Annual w3 Awards for Innovation in Medical Learning Experiences
Iridium CE, in partnership with Global Education Group, has won a Silver w3 Award for its AI-powered UTI education program, Rethinking Uncomplicated UTIs. The interactive simulation enables HCPs to diagnose and treat virtual patients in real-time, improving competence, confidence, and antibiotic stewardship. With 1,500+ learners reached and strong outcomes, this marks the program’s second major award. Supported by an educational grant from GSK. - October 10, 2025 - Iridium CE
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices. - October 10, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Astrana Health and Intermountain Partner to Expand Access to Care Across Southern Nevada
Astrana Health and Intermountain Health have partnered to expand access to care across Southern Nevada. The collaboration will integrate provider networks, launch new clinics and care centers, and improve coordination to enhance quality, reduce costs, and address health equity. Focused on underserved communities, the initiative aims to strengthen the region’s healthcare infrastructure and improve patient outcomes. - October 08, 2025 - Astrana Health
Newark's Renew Integrative Health Expands Hashimoto's Treatment Access to Patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and More
Renew Integrative Health in Newark is now accepting Hashimoto's patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and surrounding areas. Patients no longer need to travel far for specialized thyroid care. The clinic treats this autoimmune disorder with both conventional medicine and functional approaches that address root causes. Andrea Dean CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, provides comprehensive treatment that goes beyond managing symptoms to help patients heal their thyroid. - September 15, 2025 - Renew Integrative Health
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
Cleveland Startup Asclepii Launches FDA-Cleared Wound Care Product, Poseidon™
Cleveland-based healthcare startup Asclepii is announcing the official launch of Poseidon™, an FDA-cleared nanosilver hydrogel engineered to accelerate wound healing. The launch event will take place at the Health Education Campus on Friday, August 29. - August 29, 2025 - Asclepii Inc.
Med-Care Providers Expands Telehealth, Mental Health, and In-Home Primary Care Services in Las Vegas
Med-Care Providers, a Nevada-based healthcare practice, announces the expansion of its services including telehealth, primary care, psychiatry, counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home visits. The practice is committed to improving accessibility and outcomes for patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada. - August 28, 2025 - Med-Care Providers
BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families. - August 27, 2025 - BrainWorks Behavioral Health
National Family Well-Being Movement Convenes in Portland for 2025 PCA America National Conference with Keynotes by Bruce Perry, Nadine Burke Harris, and Desmond Meade
Prevent Child Abuse America (PCA America) is proud to announce the 2025 Power of Prevention National Conference, uniting changemakers, advocates, and leaders from across the country for three days of bold solutions, practical tools, and shared strategies to strengthen families and communities in... - August 08, 2025 - Prevent Child Abuse America
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Statement from Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, NCBCP and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable on the 60th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid
July 30 marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of Medicare and Medicaid into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson; two of the most transformative healthcare programs in American history. For six decades, these lifelines have ensured access to health care for our nation’s most vulnerable... - August 01, 2025 - NCBCP
AlēvCare Hospice Earns National “Hospice Honors ELITE” Distinction – Only DFW Provider to Receive 2025 Award
AlēvCare Hospice has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award winner—one of only five in Texas and the only recipient in the DFW metroplex. This national recognition reflects top-tier caregiver and family satisfaction across every quality measure in the CAHPS Hospice Survey. - August 01, 2025 - AlevCare Hospice
Dr. Sara Mohsin Named as a Top Professional in Healthcare for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Sara Mohsin of Belchertown, Massachusetts, has been named as a Top Professional in Healthcare for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - July 23, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Thomas Pustorino Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to welcome Dr. Thomas Pustorino to its expanding primary care division. Dr. Pustorino brings a strong clinical background, award-winning research experience, and a commitment to patient-centered care. He will be practicing at 994 W Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, NY... - July 15, 2025 - New York Health
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery... - June 30, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
New White Paper Maps the Real-World Adoption of AI in Healthcare and What It Means for Clinical Leaders and Innovators
“Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare” Spotlights Companies Delivering Measurable Value Through AI in Diagnostics, Trials, and Patient Care. This report answers a simple but urgent question: How to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption in healthcare? - June 27, 2025 - StratCraft, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens State-of-the-Art Cancer Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
New Facility Brings Advanced, Comprehensive Oncology Care to 210 East 86th Street - June 18, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New Quiz Can Diagnose Carpal Tunnel's Severity
An algorithm-based quiz developed by Dr. Maik Zannakis (CarpalRx Medical Director) is being presented at the 2025 Society for Epidemiological Research. The quiz performs well in identifying patients with carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). The more severe their CTS, the more accurate the diagnosis. This quiz is a major telemedicine milestone for helping people undiagnosed with CTS to find treatment quicker. - May 02, 2025 - Carpal Pain Solutions, LLC
AirLife Launches Innovative Device for ARM Repair
AirLife has launched the MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator, the only FDA cleared muscle stimulator for Posterior Sagittal Anorectoplasty (PSARP) and laparoscopic repair of anorectal malformations (ARM), from birth through adolescence. - May 01, 2025 - AirLife
SilSecure Launches Revolutionary Silicone-Based Wound Care Solutions to Transform Patient Care
SilSecure LLC, a healthcare innovation company, introduces its advanced line of silicone-based wound care dressings designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Inspired by the late Lorraine Porcelli, a wound care specialist with over 30 years of experience, SilSecure aims to prevent infections and minimize skin trauma with its FDA-certified, ISO-certified, CE-marked, and patented products. The product line includes 2x2, 4x4, and 5.5x5.5 wound care dressings, as well as IV patches. - April 08, 2025 - SilSecure
Urologist Dr. Andrew Winer Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Urologist Dr. Andrew Winer. - March 26, 2025 - New York Health
Best Medical Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including many medical related industries. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence—enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 12, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
2nd Ave Family Dental Enhances Online Presence, and Service Range for Better Patient Care
2nd Ave Family Dental, a trusted name in family dentistry, is excited to announce the relaunch of its newly redesigned website along with an array of expanded services aimed at providing even more comprehensive care for its patients. This innovative update reflects 2nd Ave Family Dental’s ongoing commitment to enhancing patient comfort, convenience, and overall dental health. - March 08, 2025 - 2nd Ave Family Dental
Introducing CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic: a Holistic Approach to Mental Health Care
CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic, founded by Ms. Adeleye Ogunlade, provides expert care for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and trauma, along with weight loss support. Offering personalized, evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy and lifestyle coaching, the clinic fosters lasting wellness. Complimentary consultations available. - February 17, 2025 - CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
Meet Nora, Austin's Newest Mental Health Clinic
Nora Mental Health Opens New Clinic in Austin, Texas, Bringing Compassionate, Accessible Mental Health Services to the Community. - January 27, 2025 - Nora Mental Health
Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers for Cervical Cancer Prevention Mission in Guatemala
Madre y Niño, an organization dedicated to empowering midwives in rural Guatemala, is seeking volunteers for its upcoming trip focused on preventing cervical cancer in the Petén region. The trip, which aims to reach 400 women, is scheduled from Sunday, March 9 to Saturday, March 15, 2025. Volunteers must apply by Sunday, February 9, and are first come first served for those who qualify, with a maximum of ten spots available. - January 27, 2025 - Madre y Niño
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes™ , Inc, in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. The day will serve as a call to action for prevention, holistic management, and support for women. - November 15, 2024 - 360Girls&Women