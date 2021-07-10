Wheel Fun Rentals Partners with Sun Resorts Chula Vista RV Resort to Open a New Bike Rental Location

Wheel Fun Rentals is pleased to announce a new location has opened at the Chula Vista RV Resort in San Diego. Located near the beautiful Pacific coastline, Wheel Fun Rentals now offers the opportunity for resort visitors to rediscover the joys of having some old-fashioned outdoor fun on a selection of four-wheeled cycles. Wheel Fun Rentals at the Chula Vista RV Resort is now open seven days-a-week from 8am to 6pm. Surrey cycles can be rented from the RV Resort’s registration desk.