Wheel Fun Rentals Partners with Sun Resorts Chula Vista RV Resort to Open a New Bike Rental Location
San Diego, CA, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is pleased to announce a new location has opened at the Chula Vista RV Resort in San Diego. Located near the beautiful Pacific coastline, Wheel Fun Rentals now offers the opportunity for resort visitors to rediscover the joys of having some old-fashioned outdoor fun on a selection of four-wheeled cycles. Doors are now officially open at this brand-new location.
Located at 460 Sandpiper Way in Chula Vista, California, Wheel Fun Rentals at the Chula Vista RV Resort offers unique 4-wheel cycles for the whole family to rent. Guests and visitors are now able to take a ride on Wheel Fun Rentals’ flagship cycle, the 4-Wheel Surrey, with the whole family. These carriage-style cycles seat up to three adults and two small children on the Single Surrey or up to six adults and two small children in the roomy benches of the Double Surrey.
Wheel Fun Rentals’ Director of Operations, Michael Ullerick, is betting this location will be a new favorite activity for San Diego locals and tourists. “It’s a fun experience for everyone, no matter their age or physical ability,” Michael says. “Our 4-Wheel Surrey’s make a great added amenity to the RV resort and with the stunning views and bike paths along the waterfront, it will be a memorable experience. We like to see everyone moving, laughing, and having fun. Our unique rentals provide the perfect opportunity to do just that.”
Wheel Fun Rentals at the Chula Vista RV Resort is now open seven days-a-week from 8am to 6pm. Surrey cycles can be rented from the RV Resort’s registration desk, and are $30 per hour for a Single Surrey and $40 per hour for a Double Surrey. For more information on Wheel Fun Rentals at the Chula Vista RV Resort, visit wheelfunrentals.com/chula-vista.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for over 30 years and is the nation’s leader in outdoor recreation activities. Wheel Fun Rentals also operates 5 additional nearby locations in San Diego County, including downtown San Diego, Coronado Island, and at the Oceanside Pier. At these larger flagship locations, you can find a full variety of rental products including Surreys, sporty recumbent cycles, beach cruisers, electric bikes, stand-up paddle boards, beach rentals, and more. Rental fleet varies by location. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals in San Diego County visit wheelfunrentals.com/SD-County.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta (805) 650-7770 or sheena@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
