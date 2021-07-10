Inszone Insurance Services Completes Acquisition of Strachota Insurance Agency, Inc.
Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Strachota Insurance Agency, Inc., providing the 17th acquisition in the state of California.
Strachota Insurance Agency is an independent agency that has been serving the Temecula and surrounding communities since 1931. Founded by Carol Strachota during the depression, the agency would eventually come into the Hemme family, when Sylvia Hemme acquired the agency. Sylvia ran the agency for many years, eventually passing the reins of the business over to her son, Jerry Hemme in the '70s. Jerry ran the agency into the '90s and was joined by his son, Bob Hemme 12 years into his tenure. Bob Hemme has now been with the agency for the last 42 years and plans to continue being a part of the team, along with his daughter Deena, who joined the agency 22 years ago. Throughout its 90-year history, the agency has remained a family business, with 4 generations of the Hemme family working along with Principal, Angelica Barnett and the entire Strachota team, to continue to build and maintain the legacy that has been built for generations.
As a part of the acquisition, the Strachota Insurance Agency staff will remain at the current Temecula location, which opened over 43 years ago, and continue to serve Temecula and surrounding communities under the Inszone Insurance name.
“With aligned values and a strong commitment to the Temecula community, we are honored to have the Strachota staff join the Inszone Insurance family,” says Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at Inszone Insurance Services.
Strachota Insurance Agency brings decades of combined experience in the insurance industry, and their staff will only enhance the Inszone Insurance team. The merger adds growing resources and will continue to strengthen relationships in the area.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisition. With 17 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the western United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.
