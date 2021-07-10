Tarkan Bastiyali, President of Midtown Loft Productions & Tillamock Holdings, Inc., is Recognized as the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year by Top 100 Registry, Inc.

Tarkan Bastiyali is due to be featured in the Top 100 Registry Magazine, 2021 Q3 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year.