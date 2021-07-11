Carey Beychok Named One of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals
Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Recognized for Achievement.
Sarasota, FL, July 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Broker-Associate Carey Beychok of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry.
“It’s an honor to be included in this prestigious list,” said Beychok. “I’m more grateful than ever for each client who trusted me to help them buy or sell a home in the Sarasota area over this truly unforgettable year.”
To qualify for America’s Best, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume.
A lifelong resident of Southwest Florida, Beychok has extensive knowledge of the area and its history. Her entire career has been in the real estate industry, first as a new home sales representative for several of the area's largest builders, and now as a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group after running her own brokerage firm for many years. Her family has been building and developing real estate locally since 1946, which gives her deep understanding of both the new and resale markets.
Beychok is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and holds the Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS) and Residential Construction Certified (RCC) designations.
She is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, and can be reached at (941) 315-4348 or via email at CareyBeychok@remax.net.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
