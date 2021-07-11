Dominus Commercial Self Storage Team & Argus Broker Affiliates Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant Transact 7 Self Storage Facilities in Q2
Fort Worth, TX, July 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Argus Self Storage Advisors North Texas Team, Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Dominus Commercial, have successfully worked with buyers and owners in completing the purchase and sale of 7 different self storage facility transactions in Q2 of 2021, bringing their half year total to 11 transactions. Chad and Tyler have both added value to ownership in valuation of their facilities in ensuring their facility transacts competitively in the market, as well as procuring facilities for buyers in the pursuit of both on and off market transactions.
Ennis Self Storage is a total 46,000 SF in two facilities near I-45 and Hwy 287 that the team sold, highlighting its value-add potential through unit expansion as well as its strong occupancy.
South Collins Self Storage, built only last year, sold as a Storage and Boat/RV mix. The 129,000 SF facility at 4500 S. Collins Street gained quick leasing activity through the first four months of leasing. Chad and Tyler represented the owner of this investment sale.
PriceRite Storage, a five-property portfolio facility in Johnson and Parker Counties, transacted off-market with Snyder and Trahant representing the buyer.
Bridgeport Mini Warehouses is a storage facility with a warehouse and shipping containers. The teams valuation and eventual sale highlighted the different asset mix, as well as an expansion opportunity on the adjacent land. The facility is just south of Bridgeport off Highway 114.
Twin City Storage, in Nash TX, was sold by Snyder-Trahant. The team also assisted the buyer in marketing its below replacement cost pricing, and saw the opportunity to increase rental rates in comparison to its competitors. Twin City is 24,000 SF of storage space consisting of 172 units.
Just Store It is a 48,000 SF facility in Wichita Falls, TX that closed in an off-market transaction to a national storage operator. This North Texas Argus Team procured the buyer for the deal.
AAA Storage is a 30,000 SF storage facility and retail center located off Hwy 377 in Granbury, Texas is another transaction in which this Argus Team brought the buyer to the transaction, an established operator in the market who gained economies of scale with the purchase of AAA Storage.
If you have an interest in discussing what market pricing would look like for your facility, contact Snyder and Trahant for a Broker’s Opinion of Price (BPO). Let them share their expertise and provide you a competitive advantage on your property/investment and how it fares in today’s market.
Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Ennis Self Storage is a total 46,000 SF in two facilities near I-45 and Hwy 287 that the team sold, highlighting its value-add potential through unit expansion as well as its strong occupancy.
South Collins Self Storage, built only last year, sold as a Storage and Boat/RV mix. The 129,000 SF facility at 4500 S. Collins Street gained quick leasing activity through the first four months of leasing. Chad and Tyler represented the owner of this investment sale.
PriceRite Storage, a five-property portfolio facility in Johnson and Parker Counties, transacted off-market with Snyder and Trahant representing the buyer.
Bridgeport Mini Warehouses is a storage facility with a warehouse and shipping containers. The teams valuation and eventual sale highlighted the different asset mix, as well as an expansion opportunity on the adjacent land. The facility is just south of Bridgeport off Highway 114.
Twin City Storage, in Nash TX, was sold by Snyder-Trahant. The team also assisted the buyer in marketing its below replacement cost pricing, and saw the opportunity to increase rental rates in comparison to its competitors. Twin City is 24,000 SF of storage space consisting of 172 units.
Just Store It is a 48,000 SF facility in Wichita Falls, TX that closed in an off-market transaction to a national storage operator. This North Texas Argus Team procured the buyer for the deal.
AAA Storage is a 30,000 SF storage facility and retail center located off Hwy 377 in Granbury, Texas is another transaction in which this Argus Team brought the buyer to the transaction, an established operator in the market who gained economies of scale with the purchase of AAA Storage.
If you have an interest in discussing what market pricing would look like for your facility, contact Snyder and Trahant for a Broker’s Opinion of Price (BPO). Let them share their expertise and provide you a competitive advantage on your property/investment and how it fares in today’s market.
Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories