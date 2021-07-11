Fashion Celebrity Acy Brown Signs with the Queens
Wabasso, FL, July 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Two Queens Media (TQM) has signed fashion celebrity entrepreneur Acy Brown. As seen in 300 print ads, 400 photoshoots and a professional resume that includes 400+ credits, TQM will work with Brown to continue his promotions, new launches and to identify endorsements, interviews, television, movies, publishing, and more.
Acy Brown is a world-renowned print and commercial model, and fitness guru, with 15+ years experience in the industry. Brown is committed and on a mission to inspire others to believe in the power of their dreams while living a "health is wealth" lifestyle.
Embracing his uniqueness as an adventurer and world-traveler, Brown’s passion is in fashion as an art of expression. He proclaims, “Style is a way of saying who you are without having to speak.”
As Founder of The Acy Brown Collection and Acy Publishing brands, Brown has announced the new release of the PEACE is Priceless collection that features tees and hats that are colorful and inspirational - mixing mood with affirmation.
TQM is looking ahead to working with Acy Brown to share more of his talent around the world. For more information on The Acy Brown Collection, visit acybrown.com. For upcoming events and for interest in working with Acy Brown, contact: bookings@twoqueens.media.
Two Queens Media
P.O. Box 701012
Wabasso, FL 32970
Media Contact:
create@twoqueens.media
Booking Information:
bookings@twoqueens.media
About
Two Queens Media L.L.C. (TQM) is a full-service management firm that is committed to advancing entrepreneurs, content curators, writers, and more. We specialize in brand exposure, media/entertainment promotions, and client management. Our industry knowledge and experience have paved a way for us to connect, create, and inspire brands to transition into industry innovators becoming a household name. At TQM, we work with clients from launch to market. We are the industry leaders in media coaching.
About
Contact
Two Queens MediaContact
Lynnecia S. Eley
866-621-1302
twoqueens.media
