AlgoFace Welcomes Phyllis A. James as Strategic Advisor
Carefree, AZ, July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AlgoFace Inc., a leading Face AI computer vision software venture announced today that Phyllis A. James has joined the strategic advisory team. AlgoFace specializes in facial landmark tracking solutions and unbiased identity free biometric face analysis.
About joining AlgoFace, James states, “The world is on the cusp of revolutionary developments in artificial intelligence that will be even more dramatic than the invention of hand-held mobile devices. I believe AlgoFace’s cutting-edge technology will play a significant role in this evolution, and I am excited to be a part of imbedding equity and social responsibility values into this process.”
Throughout her career, James has been an active leader in the legal profession and her communities, and she has championed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as a focus of her professional activities. She was the first African American lawyer to advance through the associate ranks to partnership at Pillsbury Madison & Sutro (now Pillsbury Winthrop) and among the first slate of African American partners at California’s leading corporate law firms. In 2016, the National Bar Association recognized Ms. James’ efforts with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The previous year, she was admitted to the prestigious American Law Institute and included in Savoy Magazine’s list of most influential Black lawyers.
Phyllis served for eight years as General Counsel for the City of Detroit, where she participated in several transformative redevelopment projects including Ford Field, Comerica Park, downtown Campus Martius and the Detroit gaming industry. Thereafter, she held dual legal and executive roles at MGM Resorts International, including head of corporate-wide litigation, culminating in her post as Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer. At MGM Resorts, she played a seminal role in the development of the company’s leading DEI and ESG platforms. In June 2019, she left MGM Resorts to found the nonprofit Foundation for Women’s Leadership & Empowerment, where as President & CEO she provides education programs for development primarily of women and women of color for leadership roles across society.
James graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Harvard/Radcliffe College after having received the honors of Phi Beta Kappa junior year, the Captain Jonathan Fay Prize and the Isobelle T. Briggs Fellowship for Graduate Study. She earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School.
"Anchoring AI is the constant oversight and implementation of ethical guard rails to teach it to be accurate, unbiased, and to respect privacy," says Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace. "Phyllis A. James is an individual who brings deep knowledge in DEI and corporate responsibility along with legal acumen and high moral character. She will be an integral part to maintaining a high level of unbiased AI ethics and standards at AlgoFace."
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace builds AR and AI technology that knows what’s unique in every person. Through precise tracking of 209 facial landmarks, AlgoFace technology enables a deeper understanding of the human form, to detect and recognize people more accurately, more easily and more clearly. AlgoFace works with leading brands, agencies and OEM partners to power face AI applications in beauty, automotive, insurance, telehealth, medtech, and consumer electronics. Headquartered in Carefree, Arizona, they are a diverse team of passionate innovators with deep rooted knowledge in computer vision, augmented reality and applied artificial intelligence applications. For more information, please visit www.algoface.ai.
