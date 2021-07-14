Arella Devorah Rises to Fame as She Releases Her Cover of "All I Ask" by Adele
Singing a cover of “All I Ask” by Adele, with a powerful, uniquely dark voice, Arella Devorah is wowing her audience with her vocals.
Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Not many can sing an Adele song, however, Arella Devorah is an exception to this statement, says her critics. Her powerful vocals stood out in this song and have caught a lot of attention from people all around the world on social media. Her critics describe her vocals as “a uniquely dark and powerful sound that moves her listeners and resonates with the deepest parts of their souls, along with a level of musical maturity that is way beyond sensational.”
After posting her cover of “All I Ask” by Adele on social media, she gained media attention quickly and now has a significant fan-base. She has been scouted by talent managers, as well, who have invited her to sing on national TV talent shows. However, she is currently working on networking in Los Angeles with music executives and others in the industry.
Be sure to stay tuned as she will begin releasing her own original music soon. She recently launched a new website offering access to her latest news, exclusive content, new tracks, show dates, video series, merchandise, and much more.
For more information, be sure to visit https://www.arelladevorah.com. Stay part of the conversation on Instagram.
(916) 900-6984
www.ArellaDevorah.com
