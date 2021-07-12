Shad Zaman, Realtor Las Vegas Team, Has Launched Its Expert Real Estate Services Covering the Las Vegas Areas for People Looking to Buy or Sell Homes

With a strong track record in the real estate industry in Las Vegas, Shad Zaman has launched his own company with Keller Williams Realty Inc. The company offers expert service and attention to detail for clients looking to buy or sell homes in the Las Vegas area. Shad is also an experienced and active member of NAR (National Association of REALTORS). He has been recognized by many prestigious awards including being one of the top 100 agents nationwide.