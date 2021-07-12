Shad Zaman, Realtor Las Vegas Team, Has Launched Its Expert Real Estate Services Covering the Las Vegas Areas for People Looking to Buy or Sell Homes
With a strong track record in the real estate industry in Las Vegas, Shad Zaman has launched his own company with Keller Williams Realty Inc. The company offers expert service and attention to detail for clients looking to buy or sell homes in the Las Vegas area. Shad is also an experienced and active member of NAR (National Association of REALTORS). He has been recognized by many prestigious awards including being one of the top 100 agents nationwide.
Las Vegas, NV, July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shad Zaman, Realtor Las Vegas Team, is able to assist customers wishing to sell a home or buy a home in the Las Vegas area with a team of local experts who are trained, licensed, and specialize in the Las Vegas area real estate market to help guide them through the home-buying or selling process.
The company also offers financial assistance for buyers to help them connect to lenders with their team of trained and certified loan originators specializing in financing homes in the Las Vegas real estate market.
Shad Zaman, Realtor Las Vegas Team is able to help with all aspects of the sale including setting a price and creating traditional media and web marketing campaigns. He also works closely with potential buyers so that they are knowledgeable about their options as well as how much money it will cost them in order for Shad to sell a house fast in Las Vegas.
Previous clients of the company have said they made the selling of their house very painless and very quick and were happy with their experience. Another said that throughout the entire process they were very professional, knowledgeable, responsive, and honest as well as always made them feel at ease.
Shad says that in today's fast-paced world, it is crucial to maintain a high degree of professionalism and to be aware of every opportunity to better serve their clients and customers and that they want to make their clients home buying and selling a pleasurable and rewarding experience.
The company's website is a great place to learn more about the best neighborhoods in Las Vegas. The site also offers Las Vegas homes for sale, condos, land, townhomes and commercial properties.
The company covers real estate in the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Clark County areas and people wishing to learn more can visit the website URL for further information.
Name: Shad Zaman, Realtor Las Vegas
Organization: Keller Williams Realty, The Marketplace One
Email: ShadZaman7@gmail.com
Website: www.lasvegasrealestateagents.com/
Phone: +1-702-710-1234
