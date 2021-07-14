Webtoon CANVAS and Clip Studio Paint to Partner for Online Creator Summit
On July 31, Celsys, the maker of creative app Clip Studio Paint and the webcomic platform for creators “Webtoon CANVAS” are partnering for the full-day online event “Webtoon CANVAS Summit.” Workshops, panels and more provide resources for beginning and professional comic artists alike.
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Webtoon CANVAS Summit,” the first event of its kind organized by the Webtoon CANVAS team invites creators to enjoy a full day of online panels and workshops from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM PDT, held on online platform Accelevent. Up to 500 participants can sign up for this exclusive event for free. Clip Studio Paint joins the CANVAS team to provide resources for guests, to support the making of Webtoons with its unique features.
Participants will be able to enter a raffle for Clip Studio Paint Activation Codes at the virtual event booth.
Signup link: https://www.accelevents.com/e/2021WEBTOONCANVASCreatorSummit
Clip Studio Paint Workshop by Artist Jenna A.
Jenna is the creator of the popular CANVAS series “Enjoy the Show! (https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/enjoy-the-show/list?title_no=196181) and will be leading an exclusive online workshop about creating webtoons in Clip Studio Paint. The artist will showcase practical features, along with tips and tricks for beginning artists. The 30-minute webinar is held from 2:30 PM PDT on the event platform.
About Jenna A.
Stay-at-home Mom by day, Webcomic creator by night. Jenna is a US-based artist and the creator of "Enjoy the Show!" which can be read on Webtoon CANVAS.
Jenna’s Social Media
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enjoytheshowcomic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EnjoyTheShowCom
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
WEBTOON, a subsidiary of NAVER, is the world's leading digital platform for visual storytelling, with more than 72+ million global monthly readers. As the first modern digital publishing and self-publishing platform for digital comics, WEBTOON has revolutionized the way visual stories are created and consumed, allowing anyone to become a creator. WEBTOON is the No.1 app among 16-24 year olds in Korea and also is in the top tier among the same group in other countries, including the United States.
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys will continue supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the illustration, manga and animation production app “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio,” as well as the e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader.”
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
